Nothing Phone 3 will be a true flagship and that means iPhone money

The Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch this summer. Now, we have some indication of its price, and yes, it will cost you.

Android Authority explains that CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 will be the company’s “first true flagship smartphone.” As such, it will have a flagship price: approximately 800 pounds or nearly $1,000. The Nothing Phone 2 was priced at between $599 and $799, which would be a significant increase.

As Pei explained in a video at Google’s Android Show:

“Phone 3 is coming this summer, and we’re going all-in — premium materials, major performance upgrades, and software that really levels things up. It’s our first true flagship smartphone. And since you’re here, a little early clue on the price — it’ll land somewhere around £800.”

Considering the Nothing Phone 3’s role as a “true flagship,” it is expected to feature the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Nothing Phone 2 and the original Nothing Phone shipped with mid-tier chips to reduce prices. These were the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 778G Plus, respectively.

The Nothing Phone 3 will be the company’s fourth smartphone released in 2025, following the Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, and CMF Phone 2 Pro.

The Nothing Phone 3a starts at approximately $379, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro begins at around $459. The CMF Phone 2 Pro starts at $279. These phones are available in the U.S. through Nothing’s Beta program and from third-party sellers like Amazon and eBay. Prices may vary, so it’s always good to check with specific retailers for the most current pricing.

We expect to see the Nothing Phone 3 revealed in the coming weeks with a release date to soon follow. Although specific details about the device are still limited, excitement is growing, and it has been confirmed that the Phone 3 will launch in the U.S.

Stay tuned.