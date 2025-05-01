 Skip to main content
The Oura Ring gets the red carpet treatment, and it looks incredible

By
A person wearing the Suzanne Kalan Classic Diamond Milli Icon Eternity Tech Ring Jackets.
Suzanne Kalan Classic Diamond Milli Icon Eternity Tech Ring Jackets Suzanne Kalan

Perhaps your Oura Ring 4 just isn’t flashy enough when you’re walking the red carpet or circulating at a star-studded event, otherwise adorned in diamonds. If this is a dilemma you have faced, jewelry designer Suzanne Kalan has the solution. She has created a range of Tech Ring Jackets, which are two beautiful bands specially made to hug the Oura Ring, and the end result is as startling as it is expensive. 

The Suzanne Kalan Classic Diamond Milli Icon Eternity Tech Ring Jackets.
Suzanne Kalan Classic Diamond Milli Icon Eternity Tech Ring Jackets Suzanne Kalan

“So many women would show me their rings, then quickly hide their hands and say, ‘Don’t look at my tech ring!’ That’s when I knew—there had to be a way to make these rings something you want to show off.” Kalan wrote in an Instagram post introducing the collection, along with a picture showing a stunning Tech Ring Jacket next to a plain old black Oura Ring. There’s no question, Kalan’s solution to jazz up the smart ring really works.

The made-to-order rings come as a pair, and have been specifically designed to be worn either side of the Oura Ring. There are various styles to choose between and all include diamonds, with designs ranging from subtle to really eye-catching. Several use Kalan’s signature “fireworks” design, where custom-cut diamonds are arranged in a dramatic fashion. 

Wearing two more rings with a smart ring sounds like a odd thing to do, but in the photos of Kalan’s Tech Ring Jackets, they look fantastic, especially when a gold Oura Ring is used at the center. It’s the versions that use the firework design which look best, with the gems exploding out either side of the Oura Ring. It’s a bold look, but the Oura Ring on its own is fairly bold, and Kalan’s Jackets bring texture and excitement to the otherwise flat shape. 

A person wearing the Suzanne Kalan Classic Pave Diamond Mini Eternity Tech Ring Jackets.
Suzanne Kalan Classic Pave Diamond Mini Eternity Tech Ring Jackets Suzanne Kalan

We’ve already mentioned diamonds and hinted at a high price for the Tech Ring Jackets, but you may want to take a deep breath at this point. A Suzanne Kalan Tech Ring Jacket in the Classic Pave Diamond Mini Eternity design is $5,600, which is the entry point into the collection. At the opposite end, and if you want a very bold look, is the Classic Diamond Milli Baguette Eternity Ring Jackets, which comes in 18K white gold for $28,000. There are multiple different options at all prices in-between.

The Oura Ring 4 is the best smart ring we’ve tested and prices start at $349, while a gold version costs $499, plus it requires a $6 per month subscription to access all the data in the app. But if you’re looking at one of Suzanne Kalan’s Tech Ring Jackets to go with your new smart ring, the cost of the Oura Ring itself is probably inconsequential.

