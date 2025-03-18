 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

You can now pre-order the new Pebble Watch, but it’s got a different name

By
Digital images of Pebble smartwatches Core 2 Duo in white and Core Time in black against a gray background.
Core 2 Duo (L) and Core Time 2 (R) Pebble

The Pebble Watch has returned, thanks to new company Core Devices setup by Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky. After weeks of teasers the new rePebble store went live on March 18 with two new smartwatches available to pre-order.

There’s new names for the watches, the first of which is the Core 2 Duo with a 1.26-inch black and white display, priced at $149.

Recommended Videos

Migicovsky says it’s basically an upgraded Pebble 2 with battery life being improved from seven days to a mighty 30 days. Considering many color screen smartwatches need a daily charge, the potential ability to go almost a month between topping up will likely appeal to those interested.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“We also added a speaker, linear actuator motor, compass and barometer, and improved the buttons” Migicovsky says.

The second watch is the Core Time 2 which features a 1.5-inch color display and costs $225. Again this has taken inspiration from an old Pebble watch, the Pebble Time 2.

As Migicovsky explains, additional features over the original Time 2 include “a speaker and touch screen, and boosted battery life.” For Pebble fans, you’ll note the design is a little different between the original and the new Core-branded wearable. That’s because the top glass is flat rather than curved this time around.

The original Pebble Watch arrived on the wearable scene back in 2012 with an e-paper display and chunky design. It smashed its Kickstarter goal, but four years later the company was sold to Fitbit (which Google then went on to acquire) and production on its watches ended.

However, that all changed at the start of this year, when Google made PebbleOS (the software which ran the original Pebble watches) open-source. This allowed Migicovsky to reclaim the operating system and develop the Core wearables we see now.

Order today, but no guarantees

The new Core 2 Duo is set to start shipping in July 2025, while the Core Time 2 won’t start shipping until December 2025. However, there’s no guarantee you’ll receive your order.

As part of the ordering experiencing you need “understand and acknowledge” a number of caveats;

  • The ship date is an estimate. Delays may happen
  • Core Devices may cancel and refund my order at any time
  • Duties and customs fees (tariffs) may be added later
  • I can cancel my pre-order and get a full refund any time before shipment
  • The FAQs at the bottom of this page

That’s because Eric is personally funding the project, so there will likely be various milestones which will need to be passed to get physical products into the hands of buyers.

And if you’re an iPhone owners, there’s an additional disclaimer you’ll need to accept before placing your order.

The iPhone disclaimer on the Core Devices store page.
Core Devices / Digital Trends

Core 2 Duo specs and Core Time 2 specs

Core 2 Duo Core Time 2
Display 1.26″ B/W 1.5″ 64-colour
Resolution 144×168 pixels, 176 DPI 200×228 pixels, 202 DPI
Interaction 4 buttons 4 buttons + touchscreen
Frame Polycarbonate Metal
Sensors 6-axis IMU, compass, barometer 6-axis IMU, heart rate
Health features Step and sleep tracking Heart rate, step and sleep tracking
Battery life 30 days 30 days (est.)
Price $149 $225
Shipping starts July 2025 December 2025

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for more than a…
You can now make your current smartwatch look just like the Pixel Watch 3
The Google Pixel Watch 3 lying on top of a plant.

Using a sideloading APK, you can now make your current Wear OS smartwatch resemble the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 3, even before its official release next month. The Pixel Watch 3, announced last week, will be available in a new size with a larger display and improved components. It will also feature some fancy new watch faces.

To get started, you'll need to download the latest Google Pixel Watch Faces APK (v3.0.119.647124927) on APKMirror. Unfortunately, as Android Police explains, you need to install the APK on your watch, not your phone, to get the new watch faces. As Android Police reminds us, this is a "convoluted process" at best.

Read more
Should you buy the Google Pixel Watch 2 now or wait for the Pixel Watch 3?
The Google Pixel Watch 2 resting on a stone fireplace.

Google is on track to reveal its next generation of Pixel products, with the new Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 just on the horizon. Though the first Pixel Watch had a bit of a rough start, the Pixel Watch 2 proved to be a big improvement by being much faster and having better battery life than before.

But with the Google Pixel Watch 3, you may be asking yourself if you should pick up last year’s Pixel Watch 2 or wait for the new Pixel Watch 3. Let’s break it down.
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs. Pixel Watch 3: design and display

Read more
Nomad’s new iPhone case and Apple Watch band may be its coolest yet
Nomad Glow 2.0 Sport Case and Apple Watch Sport Band in daylight.

Though the world of Apple accessories is a dime a dozen, one of the better brands that you can buy is Nomad. Nomad has a variety of amazing leather Apple Watch bands and cases, as well as non-leather options, too. In August 2023, Nomad released a one-of-a-kind Glow in the Dark Apple Watch band that sold out in about 12 hours.

Since that Glow in the Dark band was a limited edition, no one was sure if Nomad was going to re-release it, and this explains the high resale prices you’ll find on eBay. But Nomad just released the Glow 2.0 Apple Watch Sport Band as well as a new Glow 2.0 Sport Case for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. And, yes, they're just as wonderful as before.
The new and improved Glow 2.0

Read more