The Pixel Watch 3 may take a top feature from the Pixel 8

The Google Pixel Watch 3’s specification is gradually being leaked. Further information about Google’s next smartwatch has now emerged, this time giving us some insight into the screen, charging, and software updates we should expect. The Pixel Watch 2 was far superior to the first model, and the third model is shaping up to be a worthy follow-up.

Google’s Actua Display technology will reportedly come to the Pixel Watch 3, according to a source supplying promotional documentation to Android Headlines, and like the Actua screens on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, one of the improvements will be a brightness boost. It’s claimed the watch’s screen will hit 2,000 nits peak brightness, a big improvement over the Pixel Watch 2’s 1,000 nits peak. If the feature does arrive, it will match the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 but still fall behind the 3,000 nits peak brightness on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The leak reveals Google has worked to improve the charging speed on the 41mm Pixel Watch 3, reducing the time required by 20% compared to the Pixel Watch 2. By stating the 41mm size, it seems more likely than ever Google will add a larger 45mm case size to the range this year, solving one of the biggest complaints against the diminutive single size currently available. Google will account for different wrist sizes with both models by providing a small and large Active Band strap option in the box.

A few new features may arrive in fitness tracking, too. These could include an update to the Readiness Score, which will appear in a new Morning Brief summary, and will include a Cardio Load metric — a feature also seen in Fitbit wearables. A custom interval training option may also arrive for runners, complete with audio and haptic alerts for when to change between sprint, maintenance, and cooldown phases. Outside of fitness, Google looks set to integrate support for Nest security products into the Pixel Watch 3, where images from cameras and doorbells will show on the screen.

Google is going to need to add in plenty of new features if the leaks around the smartwatch’s higher price are accurate, especially as Samsung did not increase the price of the Galaxy Watch 7 over the Watch 6. We expect to know more about the Pixel Watch 3 along with the Pixel 9 series during Google’s event scheduled for August 13.