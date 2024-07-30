 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Pixel Watch 3 may take a top feature from the Pixel 8

By
A person wearing the Google Pixel Watch 2.
Google Pixel Watch 2 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Watch 3’s specification is gradually being leaked. Further information about Google’s next smartwatch has now emerged, this time giving us some insight into the screen, charging, and software updates we should expect. The Pixel Watch 2 was far superior to the first model, and the third model is shaping up to be a worthy follow-up.

Google’s Actua Display technology will reportedly come to the Pixel Watch 3, according to a source supplying promotional documentation to Android Headlines, and like the Actua screens on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, one of the improvements will be a brightness boost. It’s claimed the watch’s screen will hit 2,000 nits peak brightness, a big improvement over the Pixel Watch 2’s 1,000 nits peak. If the feature does arrive, it will match the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 but still fall behind the 3,000 nits peak brightness on the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Recommended Videos

The leak reveals Google has worked to improve the charging speed on the 41mm Pixel Watch 3, reducing the time required by 20% compared to the Pixel Watch 2. By stating the 41mm size, it seems more likely than ever Google will add a larger 45mm case size to the range this year, solving one of the biggest complaints against the diminutive single size currently available. Google will account for different wrist sizes with both models by providing a small and large Active Band strap option in the box.

A few new features may arrive in fitness tracking, too. These could include an update to the Readiness Score, which will appear in a new Morning Brief summary, and will include a Cardio Load metric — a feature also seen in Fitbit wearables. A custom interval training option may also arrive for runners, complete with audio and haptic alerts for when to change between sprint, maintenance, and cooldown phases. Outside of fitness, Google looks set to integrate support for Nest security products into the Pixel Watch 3, where images from cameras and doorbells will show on the screen.

Google is going to need to add in plenty of new features if the leaks around the smartwatch’s higher price are accurate, especially as Samsung did not increase the price of the Galaxy Watch 7 over the Watch 6. We expect to know more about the Pixel Watch 3 along with the Pixel 9 series during Google’s event scheduled for August 13.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
A new Google Pixel 9 Pro XL leak has revealed lots of important specs
Leaked render of Google Pixel 9 Pro XL by OnLeaks and MySmartPrice.

We are about three weeks away from Google announcing its new smartphone lineup — the Google Pixel 9 series. As a result, numerous rumors are circulating about these new handsets. Recently, someone posted photos on the XDA Forums that are claimed to be of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. 

According to the leaked photos from user Pourelle, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will have at least 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Until now, no Pixel phone has been shipped with more than 12GB of RAM.

Read more
Google Pixel 9: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Front and rear profile of leaked Google Pixel 9 renders.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google's latest and most powerful devices, but it won't be that way for long. While the more recently released Pixel 8a is the latest addition to the Pixel 8 lineup, it isn't quite as powerful as its siblings. Regardless, the Pixel 9 series is just a few weeks away, and it will supplant the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as the "most powerful" Pixels yet.

The Pixel 9 family looks to be a quadruple threat that's sure to be a big hit. Leaks for the Pixel 9 family have been trickling in at a steady pace, and it seems like Google is planning on making some big changes this time around. If leaks are correct, we expect a new look and some exciting new AI features that go beyond what we've seen before.

Read more
Google’s next foldable is the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and it looks like this
Official render of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google will officially unveil its Pixel 9 Pro Fold in just a few weeks. Recently, it teased the new device with a 30-second video on YouTube.

Set to replace the Google Pixel Fold, the somewhat wordy Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has long been rumored, although little was known about the device until this week. It’s expected to launch on August 13 at a Made by Google event alongside the upcoming Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. Google also teased the latter this week.

Read more