The Poco F7 Ultra is the perfect springtime smartphone

By
The Poco F7 Ultra's yellow rear panel.
Poco F7 Ultra

The sun is shining outside as I write these words, flowers are beginning to bloom, and springtime is almost here. What better time to showcase a bright yellow smartphone? This is the Poco F7 Ultra, and along with the Poco F7 Pro, are the brand’s latest devices to come and shake up the boring world of black and white phones.

A person holding the Poco F7 Ultra.
Poco F7 Ultra

Poco knows what it’s doing with bright colors, having treated us to some real eye-catchers in the past, and it’s also adept at making fairly ordinary phones way more exciting, such as the recent Iron Man edition of the Poco X7 Pro. At the moment Poco is only sharing the design of the F7 Ultra and F7 Pro, with more details to come about the specification soon. But we couldn’t resist giving you an early peek at the hardware itself.

The Poco F7 Ultra is the bright yellow phone in our photos, and it’s matched to a matte black metal chassis. The rear panel has a curve all around the edge, so it leads into the flat sides in a very comfortable way. The bright color may catch your eye, but there’s plenty more good news to come when you pick the phone up. It’s a very nice phone to hold, and despite its size the whole thing feels lightweight and really well balanced.

A person holding the Poco F7 Pro.
Poco F7 Pro

The Poco F7 Pro is slightly different. It has a flat rear panel, but the chassis still has a tiny, but crucial curve that makes it comfortable to hold. The silver finish you see in our photos shows off the unusual dual-finish effect of the rear panel better than on the yellow F7 Ultra. The matte lower section leads into polished panels around the camera module, making it glint in the sun.

Look closely at the camera module and there are three lenses inside, and a wide, landscape-orientation flash unit sits alongside it. The design is cohesive, modern, and actually quite restrained for Poco. The company’s ties to Xiaomi show with the software, as it’s HyperOS 2 installed, just like on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. The software and user interface are also far more mature than we’re used to seeing from Poco, with a sensible design and a less garish color scheme.

1 of 6
The Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro.
Poco F7 Ultra (left) and Poco F7 Pro
A person holding the Poco F7 Ultra.
Poco F7 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A person holding the Poco F7 Ultra.
Poco F7 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra.
Poco F7 Pro (left) and Poco F7 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A person holding the Poco F7 Ultra.
Poco F7 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
The Poco F7 Ultra's camera module.
Poco F7 Ultra

Based on the hardware, the new Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra are shaping up to be some of the most exciting Poco smartphones we’ve seen. We’ll know more about the specification and what the phones are like to use over the coming weeks. But for now, the Poco F7 Ultra entirely suits the season, and we love it for that.

