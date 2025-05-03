 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be here sooner rather than later

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE laying face-down outside.
Good news, Samsung fans: it seems likely the Galaxy S25 FE will release before the end of the year. Samsung has released an FE (Fan Edition) of its main flagship every year since the Galaxy S20, with the exception of 2021. The news that the Galaxy S25 FE is on the way isn’t really news — it’s been leaked several times before — but SamMobile has now discovered the firmware for the US variant of the phone, assuaging worries that Samsung might skip this generation. Some fans feared that, due to the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, there might not be a Fan Edition in 2025.

According to SamMobile, the US version for the Galaxy S25 FE uses model number SM-S731U and firmware version S731USQU0AYDH. This doesn’t mean much on its own, but it’s a distinct identifier confirming a US model is on the way. If Samsung sticks to timing from years past, the Galaxy S25 FE is likely to drop sometime around September or October.

Close-up picture of the three rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.
The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to run on Android 16 and One UI 8.0 and retain the same 6.7-inch size of the Galaxy S25 Plus. Some rumors have suggested the S25 FE might adopt a slimmer profile, but likely not as thin as the Galaxy S25 Edge. Other leaks point to a MediaTek processor, but there’s a lot of debate on that point with more recent tips suggesting the Exynos 2400e.

As for memory and storage, the Galaxy S25 FE will probably have either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256/512GB storage options. The battery capacity is anyone’s guess, although if Samsung opts for a silicon-carbide battery instead of traditional lithium-ion, it could offer significantly improved battery life in a smaller amount of space. Just remember: until Samsung makes an official announcement, likely sometime in July, all of these are educated guesses.

