 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may get an unfortunate S Pen downgrade

By
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray with S Pen on back.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Earlier today, a massive leak revealed all of the technical specifications for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series. That news is wild enough on its own, but another leak suggests the beloved S Pen might also receive a particularly unwelcome downgrade: the loss of Bluetooth. If that’s true, it means users won’t be able to use gesture control with the pen.

The news comes from Ishan Agarwal on X. The tipster says he doubts it will improve the battery life by more than a few minutes and implies it’s most likely a cost-cutting measure. The full impact of removing Bluetooth from the stylus isn’t clear, but unless Samsung has built an alternative into the device, any features that rely on Bluetooth will be unavailable.

Recommended Videos

We should still see features like pressure sensitivity available on the S25 Ultra, but things like remote camera activation could be lost. The feature came to the S Pen in 2018 when Samsung first introduced Bluetooth.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Exclusive: S Pen on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will no longer feature Bluetooth according to retail sources!

Which means you will lose certain features like gestures &amp; remote control.

How do you feel about this downgrade? #GalaxyS25Ultra pic.twitter.com/ASDKB06nsx

&mdash; Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 10, 2025

The S Pen is a popular feature among a more niche set of users, but the majority of Samsung customers don’t use most of its functionality. It’s a great tool for signing a PDF or taking a few notes (or for giving kids something to doodle on when no paper is available), but it already comes only with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Removing potentially useful features to cut a few dollars from the price of a flagship feels unnecessary.

While the S25 Ultra is going to have a tremendous amount of non-stylus functions, the added benefits aren’t something to scoff at. Being able to quickly navigate between functions makes the phone more convenient to use.

Again, this is a leak. None of these rumors have been confirmed by Samsung, so maintain at least some level of skepticism with regard to accuracy.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
If you buy the Galaxy S25, you may get a free Gemini Advanced subscription
Leaked render of Samsung Galaxy S25 and its Plus variant.

We’re a few weeks away from Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series reveal, which appears to be happening on January 22, 2025. But the latest report from Android Authority seems to shift focus from hardware specs to more AI goodies, as an APK teardown has revealed the possibility of the S25 including free Gemini Advanced.

These trials for Gemini Advanced subscriptions would be unlocked when purchasing a Galaxy S25 device, which we expect to be the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. The length of the trial depends on the device, similar to what Google did with its own Pixel 9 series.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy S25 may get a potentially lifesaving car crash safety feature
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera lenses.

Your phone is packed full of features that you're probably glad to have, but you hope you never need to use. For example, features that help you find a lost phone. Then there are the safety features. Samsung has been behind in terms of crash detection, with Pixel and iPhone taking the lead — but now a new leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a car crash detection system.

This isn't a new feature. Samsung has worked to implement crash detection in previous phones, with both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 featuring sensors, but not the necessary software to power them. Android Authority spotted documentation that indicates the inclusion of a car crash sensor, but that doesn't mean it will work.

Read more
4 ways that Google Pixel phones can defeat Samsung in 2025
The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL lying by a plant.

When it comes to phones, it would be easy to consider Samsung as the best simply because of its sheer scale. However, look beneath the surface, and you’ll see a bubbling sense of competition. Samsung has failed to innovate and increase its healthy advantage, and the door is open for at least one company to provide a sustained challenge.

Google wants to be that company, and while I think there are better phones in certain categories, Google is the only phone maker that can compete with Samsung at every level. Samsung’s success comes from an ability to spend lavishly to reach its customers, and Google is the only company that can operate at that scale.

Read more