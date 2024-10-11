Smartphone manufacturers rarely change how rear cameras look from generation to generation. When they do, it makes news, like when the regular Apple iPhone 16 launched with a new vertical pill-shaped camera system last month. Now, Samsung is about to make a camera design change, this time on the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

According to Ice Universe, Samsung’s next flagship device will feature a camera design slightly similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While this isn’t an earth-shattering change, it’s interesting nonetheless.

Recommended Videos

As you can see in the image below, the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera could take a page from the company’s current flagship foldable device, although it won’t look like it 100%. Instead, the lenses around the camera could be black and have concentric circles. The layout, however, will continue with the design found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The final answer of S25 Ultra camera: It is similar to the camera ring design of Fold6, but not exactly the same. pic.twitter.com/WFYZZUGfj3 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 11, 2024

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. It is also likely to feature a 12MP selfie camera on the front.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to sport a flat design on all sides instead of the curved edges found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. September brought the first glimpse of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, revealing the design modifications.

Like the other phones in the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be one of the first to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and come with 16GB of RAM.

Samsung should announce its next Galaxy S phone lineup in January or February, with release dates to follow soon after.