 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may take a page from the Z Fold 6

By
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6's camera.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Smartphone manufacturers rarely change how rear cameras look from generation to generation. When they do, it makes news, like when the regular Apple iPhone 16 launched with a new vertical pill-shaped camera system last month. Now, Samsung is about to make a camera design change, this time on the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra.

According to Ice Universe, Samsung’s next flagship device will feature a camera design slightly similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While this isn’t an earth-shattering change, it’s interesting nonetheless.

Recommended Videos

As you can see in the image below, the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s camera could take a page from the company’s current flagship foldable device, although it won’t look like it 100%. Instead, the lenses around the camera could be black and have concentric circles. The layout, however, will continue with the design found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Related

The final answer of S25 Ultra camera: It is similar to the camera ring design of Fold6, but not exactly the same. pic.twitter.com/WFYZZUGfj3

&mdash; ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 11, 2024

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to have a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. It is also likely to feature a 12MP selfie camera on the front.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to sport a flat design on all sides instead of the curved edges found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. September brought the first glimpse of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, revealing the design modifications.

Like the other phones in the Galaxy S25 series, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be one of the first to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset and come with 16GB of RAM.

Samsung should announce its next Galaxy S phone lineup in January or February, with release dates to follow soon after.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
New photos give us another look at Samsung’s next Galaxy Z Fold
A person opening the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Leaked images of what appears to be a special edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have surfaced, offering a few glimpses of the upcoming foldable phone. While the images don't reveal the complete picture, they confirm some key design elements and hint at potential color options. These images were posted on X by Evan Blass and later mentioned by Android Headlines.

One image showcased shows a prominent rear camera bump housing three lenses. While this confirms a triple-camera setup, it seems that a periscope telephoto lens won't be included, potentially disappointing those hoping for enhanced zoom capabilities.

Read more
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could serve a double whammy of big surprises
samsung galaxy s24 fe review 13

Samsung introduced its latest Fan Edition phone, the Galaxy S24 FE, barely a few weeks ago. But it seems the company already has some radical plans chalked out for its successor early next year.

Citing supply chain reports, Korean outlet The Elec reports that the Galaxy S25 FE will retain the 6.7-inch format, mirroring the supersized approach taken by the Galaxy S24 FE. The increase in display size this year has been a bit divisive, but it seems some interesting changes are due in 2025.

Read more
Here’s a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy S25’s new displays
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen, resting on a bench.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has been on our radar for quite a while now, especially with a potential new design, AI functionality, and a whole slew of other awesome features. Its display has been a special topic of conversation with leaker Ice Universe's info drops, and now we have even more solid news: The tipster posted pictures of the actual displays online.

Ice Universe's picture shows the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra laid out side-by-side. The image confirms the theorized thinner bezels and the Ultra's rounded corners. It's not easy to gauge size based on a picture, but it's evident that the S25 Ultra is larger than the other two models. That said, Ice Universe previously suggested the display would be roughly 6.9 inches along the diagonal. This most recent shot lends credence to that.

Read more