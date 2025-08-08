 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series’ price just leaked, along with more specs

Galaxy Tab S11
What’s happened? A site called Dealabs laked the price and specs of the highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, S11 Ultra, and S10 Lite tablets.

  • The Galaxy Tab S11 will feature an 11-inch AMOLED display.
  • The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will have a slightly larger 14.6-inch AMOLED display.
  • The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will have a 10.9-inch LCD display, and all three tablets will come with an S-Pen stylus.
  • The Galaxy Tab S11 starts at €899, but jumps to €1049 with 5G included. The S11 Ultra is €1339, or €1489 with 5G. Finally, the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite starts at a much more affordable €399, or €459 with 5G.

This is important because: Tablets can be expensive, and some (like the Surface Pro) can be $2,000 or more. The Galaxy Tab lineup offers high-end power at a more reasonable price.

  • The S11 series is expected to receive 12MP front cameras and 13MP rear cameras.
  • The S10 Lite will have less-powerful 5Mp front cameras paired with 8MP rear ones.
  • The S11 is slated to have an 8,400mAh battery and support 45W charging, while the S11 Ultra boasts a 11,600mAh battery.
  • The S10 Lite will be slower to charge with only 25W charging, but also has lower capacity at just 8,000mAh.
Why should I care? If you’re a Samsung fan, the Galaxy Tab S11 lineup is the next big release expected from the company, with improved specs and better performance overall.

  • Samsung has been tight-lipped on details, but both S11 tablets are expected to come with a Dimensity 9400 chipset, while the S10 Lite will have an Exynos 1380 chipset.
  • The S11 will have RAM and storage configurations up to 12GB/512GB, while the ultra will reach 16GB/1TB. The S10 Lite tops out at 8GB/256GB.

Okay, what’s next? If you’re looking forward to these tablets, keep an eye on the market.

  • The release date is not yet confirmed, but several sources point to a Q3 2025 release.
  • More than one source has suggested a September 4 launch, so that’s just around the corner.
