The unreleased Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE is already available to buy in one country

If you were waiting for the cheaper version of Samsung’s latest tablet then you could be in luck – because it’s already gone on sale, before Samsung has even announced it. You’ll have to be in The Netherlands to buy it right now, but there’s no clearer sign that this tablet is about to make its global debut.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S10 in October 2024 and we’ve been waiting for the arrival of its cheaper cousin, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE for time. It comprehensively leaked earlier in March 2025 which raised some questions about the price that these tablets were going to land with.

Thanks to Dutch retailer Bol, we can now browse the selection of Galaxy Tab S10 FE models at our leisure. It says that delivery would be the next day, so this doesn’t look like some sort of listing error.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+ look to continue the story from previous versions of this tablet, making a few cuts to the hardware, but keeping the slim metal body with IP68 protection. While not living up to the performance of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, we previously found the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to be a great tablet.

To recap on the specs, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE will be powered by the Exynos 1580 with 8/128GB or 12/256GB RAM and support for up to 2TB microSD expansion.

There will be a 10.9-inch display on the regular Tab S10 FE, while the larger Tab S10 FE+ gets a 13.1-inch display. Both are LCD panels, both offer a brightness of 800 nits and have a 90Hz refresh rate. The resolution is different because of the size, with 2304 x 1440 pixels on the Tab S10 FE and 2880 x 1800 pixels on the Tab S10 FE+.

Turning to the prices and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE can be yours for €579 (about $625), while the larger Tab S10 FE+ is €799 (about $860). The smaller model might be of interest because there was no regular Tab S10 available (only the Ultra and the Plus), but it’s worth noting that the Galaxy Tab S9 FE launched at $449.99 – so it’s potentially taken quite a bump in price.

Meanwhile the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched at $599, but if there’s a direct exchange, then costing over $800 might rule this tablet out for some customers. However, it’s likely that these prices won’t be directly converted and you’ll be able to get the Galaxy Tab S10 FE for less.