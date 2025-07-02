 Skip to main content
The world’s thinnest foldable phone is actually thicker than its predecessor

The Honor Magic V5 is super slim, but it also bulks out in one key area

The Magic V5 and Magic V3 foldable phones being held in one hand
John McCann / Digital Trends

I’ve been hands-on with the Honor Magic V5, officially the world’s thinnest foldable phone – a title the Chinese manufacturer expects the phone to retain throughout 2025.

But while it is the thinnest foldable around, it’s also oddly thicker in one key way than its predecessor the Magic V3 (a former world’s thinnest foldable itself) and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold I had in my pocket.

And if you’re looking for the very thinnest offering, there’s a certain color of the Magic V5 you need to choose. Confused? Don’t worry, I’ll explain.

Color me confused

Honor isn’t lying, the Magic V5 really is as thin as it says, and it looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 won’t be able to beat it when it launches on July 9.

I’ve already spent some time with the Magic V5 and I’m seriously impressed with the hardware Honor is offering. It’s slim, premium and surprisingly durable.

But those measurements have a caveat – the Magic V5 is 8.8mm at its thinnest point when folded, and 4.1mm when it’s unfolded – at least it is if you opt for the ‘Ivory White’ finish. And this is our first caveat.

The Magic V5 comes in four different colors, but only the white version can claim the dimensions mentioned above, and the title of the world’s thinnest foldable.

The three other shades (Black, Dawn Gold and Reddish Brown) officially measure 9mm folded and 4.2mm unfolded. It means this trio of colors aren’t as thin as the Oppo Find N5 – the phone the V5 topples for the world’s thinnest tile. Still impressive, but not quite as impossibly thin.

But what about it being thicker than the Magic V3 it’s replacing?

The Magic V5 and Magic V3 foldable phones standing on a foosball table
The new Magic V5 (left) and Magic V3 (right) John McCann / Digital Trends

Bountiful bump

The majority of the handset is as thin as the measurements above, but then there’s the camera bump.

Camera bumps aren’t anything new, with every manufacturer struggling to balance a slim profile with powerful photography hardware.

Honor says it didn’t want to compromise a high-end camera offering – which is why we have a sizable bump on the rear of the phone.

And sizable it certainly is. It protrudes more than its predecessor (the V3) and the result, when measured at its thickest section, is it’s deeper than the Magic V3 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The camera bumps of the Magic V5 and Magic V3 foldable phones
The Magic V3 (left) has a small camera bump than the new Magic V5 (right) John McCann / Digital Trends

Honor isn’t trying to hoodwink anyone here – every phone manufacturer does the same thing when measuring the thickness of a device. It reminds me of the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc from 2011 which measured 8.7mm at its thinnest point – a real marvel at the time.

While this doesn’t dramatically affect how the Magic V5 operates, place the phone on a desk and it sits at a rather dramatic angle.

Its sleek profile means it’ll slip into your jean pocket, but you might find the bump catches on the opening if you’re sliding it in the base first.

All that said, the Honor Magic V5 moves the needle for foldable design once again. It is the slimmest foldable phone in the world, so long as you pick the right color and ignore the significant bulge.

John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
Editors’ Recommendations

Honor Magic V5 could have a bigger battery than Z Fold 7
The back of the Honor Magic V3.

The yet-to-be-announced Honor Magic V5 is rumored to come with a bigger than that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Per a report from GSMArena, the size of the battery within Honor's upcoming foldable phone is expected to be close to 6,000mAh. That's because it will house two battery cells of varying sizes. One of those battery cells will be 3,880mAh, while the other is said to be 2,070mAh. Combining the two batteries together brings the Honor Magic V5's battery size to 5,950mAh.

Read more
Samsung’s foldable phone plans are more ambitious than we realized
Samsung Flex G display concept in two sizes.

Samsung is no stranger to foldable phones, with devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 just around the corner. Now a newly discovered patent suggests Samsung's plans for foldables go beyond what we initially expected. A post at SamMobile points to a display that folds not two, not three, but four times via three separate hinges. This would allow it to expand to a massive size, perhaps as large as most tablets.

It's hard to state anything definitively from just a patent, but the included diagram gives us an idea of what the final product might look like. From initial impressions, it would be on the bulkier side of things. The central hinge is the largest of the three, and the outer panels would fold inward twice — once onto themselves, and again onto the two inner halves to an end result roughly the dimensions of a modern phone, although several times thicker.

Read more
Cringe as world’s thinnest foldable phone gets it in durability test
Oppo Find N5 phone in JerryRigEverything's durability test.

Zack Nelson, the man behind the popular tech-focused YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, has just subjected the world’s thinnest foldable smartphone to his less-than-friendly durability test.

Oppo’s Find N5 caused quite a stir when it was unveiled in February, with Digital Trends’ hands-on review claiming that the handset “nails every part of this form factor.”

Read more