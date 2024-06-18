 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

There’s an annoying issue with Google’s latest Pixel update

By
A person holding the Google Pixel 8, showing the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Last week, Google launched an impressive June Pixel update. According to the folks at Droid Life, however, many Pixel device owners have still not received the software update.

As of today, June 18, T-Mobile and Verizon customers are still waiting for the update. Because Google Fi operates on T-Mobile’s network, these individuals are also waiting for the update to drop.

Recommended Videos

Technically, Google isn’t late in pushing out updates to everyone. In announcing the update launch, the company said updates would start on June 11, and “the rollout will continue over the next week in phases, depending on carrier and device.”

Related

This hasn’t sat well with some U.S. Reddit users who aren’t exactly happy they haven’t gotten their hands on the new software goodies.  One, for example, noted, “Looks like another day…no update. Come on, Google,” while another asked, “Why does carrier even matter? I previously used iPhone, everyone got the update on the same day.”

The back of the Google Pixel 8a.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Why the concern? The June update is packed with great new features, especially for folks with a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8a who can now use Gemini Nano, the company’s most efficient AI model for on-device tasks. The feature was once only available on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Additionally, for Pixel 8 owners, the update brings an important upgrade to the Find My Device app. This update will allow users to locate their phone even when the battery is off or dead. The Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro will now support Display Port, enabling users to connect to a larger display, such as a computer monitor, via USB-C. The update also includes improvements to the native Recorder app, reverse number lookup, camera updates, and more.

Everyone will undoubtedly get this update from Google eventually. Hopefully, that day is today for Verizon and T-Mobile customers.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Google just announced 7 big Android updates. Here’s what’s new
Text editing in Google Messages.

If you have an Android phone or tablet or a Wear OS watch, you should sit up and pay attention. Google has just announced a bundle of new features it's rolling out soon, and from Google Messages updates to a better hotspot experience, there's a lot to dig into.

Earlier this year, Google was spotted testing a new edit feature for its RCS-powered Google Messages app. Well, it has finally made its way to the app with the latest Android feature drop.

Read more
The Google Pixel 9 could be in trouble
A person holding the Google Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 9 Pro OnLeaks / 91Mobiles

Google’s Pixel phones have never had the mindshare or market share of competitors like Samsung and Apple, but they’ve always been a solid third option in the Android phone market.

Read more
Can a $500 Pixel phone beat a $1,000 iPhone in a camera test? I found out
iPhone 15 Pro (left) and Google Pixel 8a camera modules.

Right before Google I/O 2024, Google showed off the latest Pixel device, the Google Pixel 8a. This is the latest offering from the Pixel A-series, which is a more budget-friendly Pixel for those who don’t need all the bells and whistles of the flagship Pixel 8 or 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8a features a new design with more rounded corners and a matte-finish back. It packs Google’s latest silicon, the Tensor G3, but the camera hardware remains unchanged from its predecessor, the Pixel 7a.

Read more