There’s new evidence that Samsung is making a Galaxy S25 Slim

Could the next big smartphone war be about who can make the thinnest device? Increasingly, it’s looking that way.

Industry reports suggest Samsung is working on an ultrathin version of its upcoming Galaxy S25 flagship that could launch in 2025. The rumored timing would put it just months ahead of Apple’s long-rumored “iPhone 17 Slim,” expected later that same year.

The latest confirmation that Samsung could reveal a thinner phone next year comes from Smartprix, which has discovered some language in the GSMA IMEI database that suggests a fourth Galaxy S25 could launch. This phone would be in addition to the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, which should arrive early next year.

In October, Korea’s ET news also reported that Samsung is expected to launch a slim smartphone next year. According to that report, the phone will arrive in the second quarter of 2025. If true, this would mean the phone would arrive after the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup, but before Apple’s iPhone 17 Slim, which we expect to launch in September.

Leaker Ice Universe suggested in a posting on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy S25 Slim could offer an “Ultra” camera.

Earlier this year, Apple unveiled its thinnest iPad Pro to date. Since then, there have been consistent rumors about a thinner iPhone being in development. This new phone is expected to have a design that differs significantly from the other models in the iPhone 17 lineup and will likely be positioned between the regular iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro. It is anticipated that this new model will replace the iPhone 16 Plus.

As an Apple competitor and component supplier simultaneously, Samsung’s decision to reveal a thinner Galaxy S model would make sense. Samsung Display is expected to supply at least some of the displays for the iPhone 17 series, as it has for many previous iPhone lineups.

The Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected to be unveiled in January, with launches occurring shortly afterward. If the rumors hold true, a Galaxy S25 Slim may be announced between April and June.