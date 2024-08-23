These are some of the best Google Pixel 9 cases we’ve seen yet

Do you ever get tired of the same pseudo-stylish, clunky cases that seem to be available for every phone? Me too. Carved is a small company that brings something different to the table with its eye-catching wooden cases. They start at just $50, and they’re now available for the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

That’s a steal when you consider that each case is one of a kind. Sure, some might look similar, but every case is unique and carved from a genuine piece of wood burl. Earlier generations of Carved’s Pixel cases carried a much higher price tag (nearly $200), but to be fair, they were also entirely handmade.

The new Pixel 9 case is a bit different from those higher-priced items. It’s mostly wood, but has a bumper material between the phone and the case itself. This makes the phone case a lot stronger and significantly reduces the cost.

Every Pixel 9 case looks good. Seriously, I couldn’t find a single one that I wouldn’t use. Earthy tones dominate each case, and the wood grain is offset by splashes of color — blues so dark they’re almost purple, green the color of moss, and even pinks and purples. But if I had to pick a single case that was my favorite, it would be the Harry case.

It makes me feel like I’m looking at a map of the ocean pushing into a desert. You can even find cases with animals carved into them. There’s one of a fox drinking coffee that spoke to my caffeine-infused soul.

Aside from looking great, these cases are scratch- and water-resistant. They’re also built and shipped from the company’s shop in Elkhart, Indiana, so you shouldn’t have to wait too long for them to arrive.

Without trying the cases ourselves, we can’t completely vouch for their durability. But as far as style goes, Carved has it in spades. We also feel they’ll soon make our list of the best Google Pixel 9 cases.

Carved’s Google Pixel 9 cases are available for purchase now.