 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These are some of the best Google Pixel 9 cases we’ve seen yet

By
A Carved case for the Google Pixel 9.
Carved

Do you ever get tired of the same pseudo-stylish, clunky cases that seem to be available for every phone? Me too. Carved is a small company that brings something different to the table with its eye-catching wooden cases. They start at just $50, and they’re now available for the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

That’s a steal when you consider that each case is one of a kind. Sure, some might look similar, but every case is unique and carved from a genuine piece of wood burl. Earlier generations of Carved’s Pixel cases carried a much higher price tag (nearly $200), but to be fair, they were also entirely handmade.

Recommended Videos

The new Pixel 9 case is a bit different from those higher-priced items. It’s mostly wood, but has a bumper material between the phone and the case itself. This makes the phone case a lot stronger and significantly reduces the cost.

Every Pixel 9 case looks good. Seriously, I couldn’t find a single one that I wouldn’t use. Earthy tones dominate each case, and the wood grain is offset by splashes of color — blues so dark they’re almost purple, green the color of moss, and even pinks and purples. But if I had to pick a single case that was my favorite, it would be the Harry case.

It makes me feel like I’m looking at a map of the ocean pushing into a desert. You can even find cases with animals carved into them. There’s one of a fox drinking coffee that spoke to my caffeine-infused soul.

Aside from looking great, these cases are scratch- and water-resistant. They’re also built and shipped from the company’s shop in Elkhart, Indiana, so you shouldn’t have to wait too long for them to arrive.

Without trying the cases ourselves, we can’t completely vouch for their durability. But as far as style goes, Carved has it in spades. We also feel they’ll soon make our list of the best Google Pixel 9 cases.

Carved’s Google Pixel 9 cases are available for purchase now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The Pixel 9’s top camera feature makes me very uncomfortable
The main image for Digital Trends' OuttaFocus column.

I don’t think I will ever use Google’s Add Me photo mode in real life. I can say this with a degree of certainty as I have yet to find a situation where I’ve needed or wanted to use Google’s Best Take, the last AI camera feature Google introduced designed for group shots of people.

The reasons are both practical and personal. The fact that I’m thinking so deeply about these AI features and my own life makes me uncomfortable -- and shows there’s a serious problem with how Google is advertising the Google Pixel 9’s cameras.
It’s not the technology

Read more
The pink Google Pixel 9 is the phone of my dreams
Someone holding the Peony Pixel 9.

Google has wrapped up its Made by Google August event, and with it came a bunch of new products: the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

The Pixel 9 lineup was the big star of the show, as it includes four devices time time around: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This year, Google also gave us some proper pink phones with the Pixel 9 in Peony and the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL in Rose Quartz.

Read more
Google’s giving you a very good reason not to buy a Pixel 9
The Google Pixel 9 with its display on.

If you’re trying hard to decide between buying the Google Pixel 9 or any of the Pixel 9 Pro models, there’s one detail that may push you into making a final decision. You may have heard during the launch event or seen afterwards that Google will give you a free year’s access to its Gemini Advanced AI services, valued at $20 per month, when you buy a new Pixel, but it’s important to know this good value benefit only comes with the Pro models and not if you buy the standard Pixel 9.

Google talked a lot about Gemini Advanced and Gemini Live — where you can have conversational chats with Gemini — during the Made by Google launch event, and it may have piqued your interest, particularly when you heard the service was a free gift with some purchases. However, it was easy to miss the fine details about which phones it comes with, especially when you may assume it comes with all the phones as they have the same processor and general ability.

Read more