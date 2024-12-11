 Skip to main content
These smart glasses have a digital crown just like an Apple Watch

By
A person wearing the Looktech AI Glasses.
Looktech

Smart glasses with cameras built-in have taken off in 2024, and now a new pair has arrived on Kickstarter called the Looktech AI Glasses. The glasses provide hands-free access to an AI assistant, but what makes the otherwise familiar design stand out is the addition of a “crown” to control some of the features.

We’re used to seeing this type of control on the Apple Watch and many of the best smartwatches, but this is the first time we’ve seen it on a pair of smart glasses. The crown is set on the underside of the right-hand side arm of the Looktech AI Glasses and can apparently be twisted and pressed to control music playback through the built-in speakers.

The company isn’t clear about whether it will be used for any other functions, but it appears to be an alternative to the swipe controls used on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

The digital crown on the Looktech AI Glasses.
Looktech

At the end of the right-hand side arm is a 13-megapixel camera for stills and video up to 2K resolution, and on the opposite side of the frame is an indicator light to show when the camera is active. The only other physical control is a button on the left-hand side arm to activate the AI assistant. There’s support for Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Claude, plus Looktech’s own AI assistant called Memo is also on board.

Call the AI up, and it’ll perform the expected functions like taking notes, translating text, setting reminders, providing summaries, and recording meetings. It can also perform visual search features for plant identification, calorie counting, and suggesting meal options from a set of ingredients. The company promises Memo will learn as you use it, including names and preferences. You can also take photos and answer calls verbally using the assistant.

A person wearing the Looktech AI Glasses.
Looktech

The Looktech AI Glasses are made from TR-90 thermoplastic, a material commonly used for spectacles, and weigh 37 grams without the lenses. It’s possible to choose between transition, prescription, and polarized lenses. The frames use Bluetooth 5.4 to connect with an app on your phone that is available for both iOS and Android. There’s also Wi-Fi connectivity, 32GB of storage space, and a battery that’s expected to last for around 14 hours before it requires recharging.

You’ll be able to back the Looktech AI Glasses on Kickstarter as of December 12, with prices starting at $209, but expect to pay more than this after the early bird special has ended.

Before you decide to back the project, it’s always worth remembering that crowdfunding projects come with risks, including shipping delays and even potential cancellation. If you don’t want to wait for your pair of AI smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Meta are available to buy today, while Solos’s AirGo Vision will also be out soon.

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
