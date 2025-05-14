 Skip to main content
This Android update could stop your phone being stolen

By
Android 16 logo on Google Pixel 6a standing on a table.
Tushar Mehta / Digital Trends

Google wants to make Android phones more secure from thieves and this new update may do exactly that.

Google has announced that it is working to offer enhanced factory reset protections on Android phones from later this year.

That should mean that a stolen Android phone is so difficult to use, it makes stealing them a waste of time for most thieves.

The idea is that a stolen Android phone is essentially bricked, unless the original owner – and that person alone – brings it back to life.

The feature, called Factory Reset Protection , or FRP, already exists on Android 15, but at the Google I/O event the company announced it would be even more powerful in the future.

The new version will mean that if anyone tries to use a setup wizard, bypass they will be required to enter the owner’s authorization to use the device at all. So it won’t even be able to work as a basic phone, unless the owner authorizes access again.

Since owners can activate the FRP process using Find My Device, it means the ability to remotely lock down the device if it goes missing. But, crucially, that owner is then able to reactivate the phone if found again.

What does Google say?

During the Google I/O Edition event, Google announced is plans to “further harden Factory Reset protections, which will restrict all functionalities on devices that are reset without the owner’s authorization.”

It showed a screenshot of an Android phone in FRP mode which suggests it will be able to detect if someone tries to bypass the setup wizard and then force another factory reset. This should prevent any unauthorized use – rending it useless to anyone but the original owner.

When is the new FRP update coming?

Google said this would arrive later this year. Since Android 16 is due soon, it is likely this feature won’t come with that.

Instead expect this security enhancement to roll out to Android devices in one of the Android 16 Quarterly Platform Releases, QRPs.

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…

OnePlus owners could get an iPhone Dynamic Island feature in Android 16
OnePlus 13 in hand

Google is working on integrating sports scores into OnePlus's Live Alerts feature on OxygenOS 15. According to the folks at Android Authority, this would allow OnePlus users to receive real-time sports updates in a glanceable format, similar to Samsung's Now Bar.

The latest beta version of the Google app includes code suggesting this functionality, but neither Google nor OnePlus has officially confirmed its rollout. If implemented, this feature could enhance the OxygenOS experience for sports fans by providing unobtrusive notifications while they use their phones for other tasks.

Read more
Google just leaked images of the upcoming Android redesign
Design elements Google Material 3 Expressive.

Google is due to unveil its new "Material 3 Expressive" design system at I/O 2025 this month, but someone at the company accidentally published a blog post about it this week. It was promptly deleted but the Wayback Machine already archived it and the quick-thinking folks at 9to5Google saved the images as well.

The blog post itself was all about the research that went into the new design system for Android 16. Google spent three years carrying out various studies and experiments with over 18,000 participants, including:

Read more
Android’s desktop mode for phones is taking shape, and it looks familiar
Android 16 logo on Google Pixel 6a kept on the edge of a table.

Google’s mobile operating system comes with a hidden desktop mode that opens on an external screen, mimicking what you would get from a computing interface. However, it is buried within the developer mode, and it's far from polished to get any serious work done. 

The company, however, continues building a next-gen experience for Android’s native desktop mode. The overarching idea is to turn your phone and tablet into a desktop computing device. Mishaal Rahman, over at Android Authority, was able to enable this mode in the latest beta build of Android 16, though he warns that it might not be ready for the stable release in the coming months.

Read more