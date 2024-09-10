This Galaxy Z Fold 6 competitor looks like it’s from the future

Foldable phones have been around for a little while now. They’re still cool, but they’re quickly becoming pretty commonplace. Huawei’s newest folding phone, however, looks straight out of The Expanse and is barely thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, despite having three folds instead of two.

The Huawei Mate XT is available in China for the equivalent of just under $3,000. Expensive for a phone, yes, but this one is truly unique. The OLED screen can open up to a total of 10.2 inches (the same size as many tablets, for reference) and has an impressive 16:11 aspect ratio.

You don’t always have to keep the phone that far open, though. Users can also use it more like a normal book-style foldable by opening only two of the folds, resulting in a 7.9-inch display. That’s close to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in size.

When completely unfolded, the Huawei Mate XT is just 3.6mm thick at its largest point, and that’s only to make room for a USB-C port. It’s only 12.8mm thick when completely folded and has a 6.4-inch display.

It’s wafer-thin but still comes with the kind of power you expect from a flagship device. The Mate XT has 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and three crazy powerful cameras (50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP 5.5x telephoto). It also has a 5,600 mAh battery that supports fast charging and will keep you juiced up all day.

As amazing as the phone sounds, it’s unlikely to be available outside of China. It’s on sale for 19,999 Yuan, or about $2,800. U.S.-based fans will, sadly, have to wait for another Tron-worthy phone to hit the market.