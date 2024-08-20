 Skip to main content
This is what people really want from the iPhone 16

With the release of the iPhone 16 next month, SellCell surveyed more than 2,000 prospective buyers about the features they most want to see in this new doodad. To absolutely no one’s surprise, affordability is the biggest wish among those surveyed, coming in at 30.9%.

That said, the iPhone actually hasn’t gotten that much more expensive. When the first model launched in 2007, it debuted at $499. That’s roughly $750 in 2024 when accounting for inflation. The most recent iPhone started at $799, so while it has gotten more expensive, the increase isn’t as stark as it seems.

Following pricing, 26.8% of those surveyed want better thermals. It’s easy for an iPhone to overheat; just try charging it in the sunlight, especially on a hot summer day. With the increased focus on gaming on the iPhone, handheld devices need the ability to keep things cool even when your game heats up.

Two additional requests are tied at 21.9% and 21.5%, respectively: more AI features and a faster A-series chip. Samsung, Google, and other companies have already incorporated many AI features into their devices, and the newest Snapdragon chip will allow them to add AI features to less-expensive phones.

One of the more controversial requests was a larger size — 19.3% of those surveyed wanted a 6.3-inch and a 6.9-inch phone. According to this survey, size is one of the most important factors in making a buying decision.

What’s also interesting is the inclusion of an action button — 19% of people said they would get a lot of use out of a dedicated button like those found on Android devices and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. We’ve heard rumors of a capture button coming to all iPhone 16 models this year, which is good news for that 19%.

Of less importance in the purchase decision was Wi-Fi 7 compatibility. Only 15.6% of people said that played a major role in their decision, but it does demonstrate a desire for better connectivity.

Despite these factors, 61.9% of those surveyed said they intend to upgrade when the iPhone 16 potentially releases in September. Of the 38% that said they would not be upgrading, price was the driving factor.

