This new Android chip could leave the iPhone 17 in its dust

By
Snapdragon 8 Elite 2
Qualcomm

The new Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could arrive in time to take on the iPhone 17 in a powerful way.

According to a Digital Chat Station rumour we can expect Qualcomm to reveal its next-gen mobile chip sooner than anticipated.

Recommended Videos

This suggests that Qualcomm is preparing to launch the new chip at the end of September.

Related

That could mean this processor is appearing in Android smartphones as soon as October 2025. That’s what the leakster claims we can expect.

What’s is the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2?

Qualcomm’s alleged Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip is looking set to be the next-generation chip that could leave even the latest iPhone 17 wanting.

It’s early days but the rumour mill is churning up and some specs that are being mentioned include a 5GHz speed ability in the main core of the processor.

This processor is claimed to run off Qualcomm’s “enhanced Pegasus cores”.

When it comes to gaming, this may excel thanks to Adreno 840 GPU pairing which is backed by the impressive LPDDR6 RAM modules.

When is the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 coming?

While the rumour suggests we can expect a September reveal, the usual timeline for Qualcomm could suggest it is coming a few weeks later.

In 2024 the Qualcomm summit in Hawaii was held between October 21 and 23. Moving that up by a month would make sense to ensure Android phones can launch with this in time to compete with the latest iPhone that’s due to be revealed in September.

Qualcomm did hold the summit in November in years past, but moved that up to October for the last two. So moving it another month forward, to better compete with Apple, would make sense for this year.

Expect to see this chip arrive in Android flagship phones, so perhaps the Samsung Galaxy S26.

Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
iPhone 17e surfaces in new leak, and it might be closer than you think
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16e showing the screen.

Apple's iPhone 16e is still fresh, but it still made a good impression and earned its place among some of the best smartphones for budget-oriented users. This led many Apple fans to wonder whether the 16e was a one-off or not. According to a reliable leaker, it seems that Apple is set on making the iPhone 17e, and it's already working on the new phone.

Anyone who wonders about the future of the iPhone 16e is most likely not alone. After all, the 16e replaced the iPhone SE, and that left it in a peculiar position in Apple's smartphone range. As it was made clear that the 16e belongs to Apple's iPhone 16 lineup, many expected it to receive a yearly release schedule, much like what the higher-end models follow. On the other hand, the SE had its own update schedule and wasn't refreshed at the same time as the other iPhones. It's hard not to wonder where that leaves the iPhone 16e, which both belongs to a generation and is a replacement for the SE.

Read more
The iPhone 17 could face a supply shortage that makes it hard to buy
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Render

The expected date of the iPhone 17 launch is less than five months away, but Apple's initial inventory buildup has run into a few hiccups. Before launching a new device — especially one that will likely sell out quickly — companies tend to make sure there is sufficient supply to meet the demand. However, a shortage of a vital component means Apple isn't able to produce iPhone 17 devices as fast as they need to.

The component in question is low thermal expansion coefficient, or low-CTE, fiberglass cloth. Low-CTE fiberglass cloth is a key part of managing heat. In a closed, tightly-packed environment like an iPhone chassis, heat isn't able to dissipate as easily. Without a way to handle it correctly, the increased temperatures can cause other components to expand. While this usually isn't enough to outright break a phone, it can reduce its longevity, result in performance problems, and have a serious impact on battery life.

Read more
iPhone 17 Pro may get a wild, must-have accessory that beats a case
Render of iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro may get an unusual customization option, if an image showing a wild new accessory type is accurate. Instead of just wrapping your phone in a case or a skin, the iPhone 17 Pro’s distinctive camera module may support colorful panels to spice up the look of the phone, and make good use of all that blank space we expect to see around the cameras.

Anyone who has seen early renders of the iPhone 17 Pro’s possible design will have been struck by the large camera module on the back, which appears flat and houses three main cameras on the left, with a flash unit and another sensor on the right. The space between them is entirely unused, and that’s where the rumored panels come into play.

Read more