This new Android phone could give the Google Pixel 8a a run for its money

Infinix Zero 40 5G.
Infinix Zero 40 5G Infinix

Here in the United States, we have access to a lot of different phones — but we’re missing out on many of the best bang-for-your-buck budget devices available in other parts of the world. The launch of the Infinix Zero 40 5G is yet another reminder of low- or midrange phones that never see a Western release, especially since it would be a solid competitor to the Google Pixel 8a.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G has a lot going for it, especially considering it costs around $335 to $370 depending on your configuration (versus the current sale price of $399 for the Pixel 8a.) It even has a feature I’ve never seen in another phone: a GoPro mode. Just look at how travelers can use it to control their cameras.

It’s no slouch in terms of specs, either. With a 6.78-inch display and a 144Hz refresh rate on its AMOLED display, you’ve got more than capable screen specs. This phone is oh-so-pretty, too. There are three colors available to choose from: Violet Garden (pink), Moving Titanium (silver), and Rock Black (do I need to say it?).

On the other hand, the Pixel 8a’s display is only 6.1 inches and has up to 120Hz refresh rate, but it does beat the Zero 40 5G in terms of brightness. The Zero 40 5G maxes out at 1,300 nits, while the Pixel 8a can reach 2,000.

The Pixel 8a also wins out in terms of support. Although the Zero 4G will receive two major Android updates and three years of software support, Google offers seven years of support for the Pixel.

A render of the Infinix Zero 40 5G.
Infinix Zero 40 5G Infinix

The front camera on the Infinix phone is 50MP and can record at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. The back of the phone features a triple-camera setup with a whopping 108MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth units.

Although the 5,000mAh battery is pretty average, its compatibility with 45W charging is great. It even has 10W reverse wired charging support.

This isn’t the first time Infinix has impressed us, either. Earlier this year, the Infinix GT 20 Pro provided a fantastic budget-friendly gaming phone (ideal for all you Genshin players out there), while the Infinix Note 40 Pro+ came out swinging with granular, useful controls for charging.

There’s no word on the Infinix Zero 40 5G ever coming to the U.S., which is a shame. It’s always exciting to see what kind of smartphone value exists in other parts of the world, and this looks like another prime example of that.

