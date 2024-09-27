This Samsung Galaxy Ring competitor just got a massive price cut

The Samsung Galaxy Ring distinguishes itself from the industry leader, the Oura Ring, by not requiring a monthly subscription to access its features. Another competitor of Oura, the Amazfit Helio Ring, has also eliminated the need for a subscription to access its fitness and health features. Effective immediately, the ring’s price has also been reduced from $299 to $199.

Introduced earlier this year, the Amazfit Helio Ring offers many of the same features as its competitors, now at a much lower price. It can monitor various health metrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep quality, stress levels, etc.

The Helio Ring is now subscription-free, allowing customers to access all the features of the compatible Zepp App. This app works with Amazfit watches like the Amazfit Balance and Amazfit T-Rex 3 and offers sleep and fitness tools. A software update scheduled for October 14 will introduce a new app redesign, exertion score, food camera diary, and more. These features are currently part of an exclusive Amazfit Balance beta.

The Helio Ring is made from titanium alloy and comes in three ring sizes: 8, 10, and 12. It is ultra-lightweight, has 10 ATM water resistance, and offers fast wireless charging.

Samsung previewed the Galaxy Ring earlier this year and launched it in the summer. It is priced at $400 and comes in Titanium Gold, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Black. The current-generation Oura Ring is available in two styles starting at $299. After a free one-month trial, a monthly membership, which unlocks all the fitness and health features of the ring, costs $6 per month.