 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

This smart ring has a feature you won’t find on the Galaxy Ring

By
A person holding the Ultrahuman Air ring, showing the logo.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Ultrahuman Ring Air has become the first smart ring to include the ability to detect atrial fibrillation. The feature isn’t part of a simple software update either; it’s the headline feature in Ultrahuman’s new PowerPlugs app store for the smart ring, But as with a lot of modern health and fitness features, there’s a subscription involved.

Let’s talk about the feature first. Wear the Ultrahuman Ring Air, and it will monitor your heart rhythm and look for signs of irregularities — acting as an early warning system for problems that can sometimes lead to serious health concerns. Ultrahuman CEO Mohit Kumar called the feature a “lifesaving technology” and stated that it has been “medical approval in limited markets, and we’re aggressively launching new markets with regulator approval every few weeks.”

Recommended Videos

Digital Trends asked Ultrahuman which markets the feature will be available in. In an email, Kumar confirmed that the feature will launch first in the U.K., Europe, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. He said availability in the U.S. and India is in the works and expected to launch in the next two to three months.

The Apple Watch recently received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a device to assess atrial fibrillation under its Medical Device Development Tools (MDDT) program. The Withings ScanWatch and Withings ScanWatch 2 also have FDA approval for atrial fibrillation detection, and both smartwatches feature an ECG. Other devices with an ECG feature can also monitor for AFib, but the feature may not have been submitted for FDA approval.

PowerPlugs and subscriptions

A render of the Ultrahuman PowerPlugs app store on a phone screen.
Ultrahuman

What about the PowerPlugs app store? Kumar is quoted as saying, “We built PowerPlugs for people to pick and choose what matters most for their health and wellness. Over the next few years, you could expect thousands of applications to be built on top of Ultrahuman’s comprehensive health data platform.”

There are several PowerPlugs available now, with features already seen in the Ultrahuman app, such as Caffeine Window tracking, Cycle tracking, and Circadian alignment. These are free add-ons, but unfortunately, the AFib detection PowerPlug has a subscription attached. It costs $4.90 per month, while a second feature called Cardio Adaptability costs $2.90 per month.

Looking toward the future, Ultrahuman has opened up its heart rate, accelerometer, and body temperature data streams to developers, allowing them to build other tools using its UltraSignal developer platform and make them available in the store. Expect to see apps for free and also more with costs attached.

The announcement of Ultrahuman’s AFib detection and app store comes soon after Oura launched its AI-powered assistant and Circular updated the Ring Slim, as smart ring makers all move to take on Samsung and the new Galaxy Ring.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
There’s a big problem with smart rings
A person wearing the Oura Ring and the RingConn Smart Ring.

The Oura Ring (left) and the RingConn Smart Ring Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Companies that make smart rings have a problem on their hands. Or fingers.

Read more
I’ve worn a smart ring for years. You need to know these things before buying one
Various smart rings together on a table.

The choice of smart rings is growing, and if you’re tempted by one, it’s a great time to get started. However, buying a smart ring isn’t like buying a smartwatch or a Fitbit. There are specific aspects to a smart ring that you should consider before choosing and purchasing one, especially if you’ve never worn a ring of any type before.

I’ve worn an Oura Ring for several years, plus I’ve spent many weeks reviewing the Ultrahuman Ring Air and the RingConn Smart Ring, am currently testing the Circular Ring Slim, have spoken in detail about the forthcoming Movano Evie smart ring, and have high hopes for the Samsung Galaxy Ring too. Here’s what I’ve learned about owning and using a smart ring — and what you should know before getting one yourself.
Get a sizing kit
Oura Ring (left) and the RingConn Smart Ring Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
Apple Music just got a cool feature you won’t find on Spotify
Apple Music Replay screenshots via Apple.

The Apple Music Replay feature gives you a rundown of which songs and albums you've listened to on the service every year. But now, it's getting a makeover that will make it more handy. Rundowns are being offered every month, allowing you to see your favorite tunes during the past 30-plus days — as well as how often you've listened to those titles.

The new monthly Apple Music Replay feature is only available through the web on the Apple Music Replay website, which is unfortunate, but unsurprising. The annual Apple Music Replay launches every December and is also a web-only feature.

Read more