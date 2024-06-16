 Skip to main content
This tiny Belkin charger is one of the best you can buy in 2024

A white Belkin charger laying on a colorful desk mat.
Can I admit something personal? I’m a sucker for a good charger. Small chargers, fast chargers, wireless chargers — you name it. Put a quality charger in front of me, and I’ll be a happy camper.

Something I particularly enjoy is having specific chargers for different occasions. The Anker 747, for example, is one of my favorite travel chargers. It’s a great at-home charger, too, but since I’ve been on the road a lot more this year and often have the 747 in my travel bag, it’s been going back-and-forth a lot — from my desk to my backpack, back to my desk, and into my backpack again. I needed a new charger just for my home office.

As fate would have it, Belkin reached out earlier this year and sent me its BoostCharge 3 Port USB-C Wall Charger. It’s not as powerful as my beloved Anker charger and doesn’t have as many ports, but it’s quickly turned into my new favorite home office charger.

So small, yet so many ports

Someone holding a white Belkin charger.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

One of the main reasons I love this Belkin charger so much is how small it is. At just three inches tall when it’s upright — it’s a tiny little thing. And unlike my Anker 747, which juts out when it’s plugged into an outlet, the Belkin charger is angled vertically.

Not only does that provide easy access to the three USB-C ports on the top, but it also means that it doesn’t look so awkward when it’s plugged in on my desk. Perhaps this bothers me more than other folks, but that subtle change in aesthetics makes the Belkin charger look so much more discrete in my office than the Anker 747 ever did.

And, yes, I did say three USB-C ports. Despite how tiny the Belkin charger is, you still get three (very fast) USB-C ports. If you’re just using one port at a time, each one is capable of up to 67-watt maximum charge speeds — fast enough to charge laptops like the M3 MacBook Pro. And if you’re using all three, you get 65W total charge speeds — 25W from the top port and 20W from the other two. If you’re charging a phone, keyboard, and mouse (like I often am), that’s still plenty of speed.

Perfect for daily at-home charging

A top-down view of three USB-C ports on a Belkin charger.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

What I love most about this Belkin charger is just how discrete it is. It’s been in my home office for the last few weeks, and it’s faded into the background in an extremely positive way. It hasn’t overheated, failed to charge my devices when I expected it to, or caused any other type of friction. It just works, and it does so incredibly well. It’s compact, fast, and has been exactly the type of home office charger I’ve been searching for.

The best part? It’s shockingly affordable. Belkin sells this charger for just $45, and you can often find it on sale for even less. At that price, it’s a steal.

The Belkin logo on a white charger.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

That’s really all you need to know about this one. Buying a charger should be an easy task, but with so many brands, models, and price ranges to choose from, it’s often anything but. However, chargers like this Belkin one make things simple. If you want a charger that’s tiny, fast, and will easily fade into the background, this is the one to get. It’s the new home office charger I can’t live without, and at $45 a pop, I may scatter a few more throughout my apartment just for the hell of it.

Good job with this one, Belkin. My home office thanks you.

