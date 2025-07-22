 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

Three Galaxy Z Fold 7 features the Pixel 10 Pro Fold should borrow

By
A person opening the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

We’re just days away from the official release of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and we already know it’s going to be one of the best folding phones, not just in the US but everywhere. Yet, the competition is already heating up as the new Honor Magic V5 is expected to launch in global markets, and a successor to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is likely to follow.

Last year, Google introduced a polished second-generation folding phone that addressed many of the issues with the original Pixel Fold, creating a device that surpassed the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, this year, Samsung has introduced a host of improvements with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 that make it better than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. 

Recommended Videos

So, what does Google need to do to compete? Here are three things the next Pixel 10 Pro Fold should emulate from the Galaxy Z Fold 7. 

Thin is in, and Google should follow

Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Mint
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Having spent two weeks with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, if Google improved the few issues with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but kept the thickness and design the same, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold wouldn’t be enough. 

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

The radical redesign, which reduces the phone’s thickness by 3.2 mm when folded, makes the Galaxy Z Fold 7 feel like a regular smartphone when closed. This is key to the experience and addresses the primary concern that several average users, whom I’ve spoken to, have voiced about the foldables they can buy: they’re too thick. As we found, the majority of people are surprised by the build of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Close up of the hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, measuring 10.5mm thick when folded (and 5.1mm when unfolded). However, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 reverses this trend and is considerably thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, measuring 8.9mm and 4.21mm thick, respectively. The new proportions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 create an undeniable in-hand appeal, but if the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a little thinner, Google can elicit a similar response. It doesn’t need to be as ergonomically friendly, but it needs to be slimmer and lighter than it is.

Slimming down is the new bulking up

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's camera module.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

That thickness also translates to weight; weighing 257 grams, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is already considerably heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (239 grams). The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is significantly lighter, weighing 215 grams, and the 42-gram difference is noticeably apparent in the hand. Google needs to try and drop a few grams at least, and going thinner is an easy way to achieve this. 

It’s not just the Galaxy Z Fold 7: Google is heavier than all of its key rivals. The Find N5 weighs 229 grams — already a notable heft over the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — while the Magic V5 weighs just 217 grams. The former is less of a concern, but the Magic V5 will likely be sold in many of the same global markets as the previous Honor Magic V3, which competes directly with Google in several key markets outside of the US.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold closed, from the back.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The new proportions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 create an undeniable in-hand appeal, and if the Pixel 9 Pro Fold can be both thinner and lighter, it can elicit a similar response. However, if it’s not, Google may struggle to sell the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. 

Next to Samsung, Google has the widest in-store availability, and side-by-side comparisons between the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 are inevitable. A thinner and lighter Pixel 10 Pro Fold would allow Google to offer a viable alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. 

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold needs color

ultra-Thin profile on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 when opened
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Google offers a unique range of colors for most of the best Google phones, but the Fold range is often left behind. The Pixel 9 range comes in several different colors, but the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was only available in Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (white). 

Meanwhile, Samsung offers a wide range of Galaxy Z Fold 7 colors, including a beautiful blue shadow variant that looks stunning in the light. It would be fairly simple for Google to launch the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in one non-standardized color that can compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If Google were to choose the Wintergreen Pixel 9 color, it would offer a more vibrant hue than the mint color of the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

In many ways, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers numerous improvements that Google has already introduced in the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, such as a larger display, a shorter and wider form factor, and enhanced cameras. However, the design changes help the Galaxy Z Fold 7 surpass the Pixel 9 Pro Fold considerably, and Google needs to emulate Samsung’s approach in the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Google Pixel 10 launch date confirmed with multiple devices teased
The Pixel 10 launch is just a few weeks away
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9's screens.

Invites have gone out for the Google Pixel 10 launch event, along with a tease that there will be more than one product announced.

Google will hold its Made by Google event on August 20, with the invite reading "you're invited to an in-person Made by Google show where we'll introduce the latest additions to our Pixel portfolio of devices." The event kicks off at 1pm ET, 10am PT.

Read more
I’m excited for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but it could let us down in one area
Google's tipped to deny its most expensive phone a top spec
Someone holding the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, showing the back of the phone.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks set to gain a number of significant upgrades over its predecessor including a larger display, smaller hinge, bigger battery, and improved dust resistance.

The Google Pixel 10 series is tipped to arrive in the coming months - possibly as soon as August - and we're expecting to see a quartet of new devices, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Read more
Here’s why the Galaxy Z Flip 7 finally supports Samsung DeX
Samsung explains why DeX arrived with the seventh generation Z Flip, and not before
Flip 7 on side

One thing that might have gone under the radar at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 launch is the fact the smaller phone now joins its larger sibling by adding DeX support.

DeX, for those that might be unfamiliar, is a feature where you can plug a Samsung smartphone into a dock or monitor and emulate a much more fully-formed computing experience, more akin to using a laptop than a phone.

Read more