Three new Nothing phones may launch in 2025. Here’s what we know

Nothing has already announced plans to release a Nothing Phone 3 in 2025. Now, there’s a report that the company could launch more handsets in the new year. Leaker Yogesh Brar has revealed that the company is developing three new Nothing phones, all expected to be released in the first half of 2025.

What are these new handsets? In June, Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei announced that the Nothing Phone 3 would be released in 2025, following the 2023 release of the Nothing Phone 2. At the time, the executive said the new phone would completely reinvent how we use and think about our phones.

Nothing will approach this with the “hub,” its AI-powered version of a smartphone home screen. At the top of the hub, you’ll find quick links and buttons for essential features like the weather, social media, your calendar, and messages. Below that, there are various “dynamic and context-aware” widgets. For instance, it can automatically display a QR code for a boarding pass or concert ticket based on your calendar.

A more affordable version, the Nothing Phone 3a, may also be released. Similar to the Nothing Phone 2a, this model could include many of the same features as the new flagship but with some key limitations that will enable Nothing to offer it at a lower price.

What can we expect from the third new Nothing phone? Previous rumors have suggested that it might be a professional version, possibly called the Nothing Phone 3 Pro. However, Brar does not believe this will be the new phone’s name. Instead, he anticipates that the third model could feature different internal components compared to the regular version. Whether these components will be better or worse than those in the standard model is still unclear.

We’ve always been impressed with Nothing phones and can’t wait to see what the company announces next year. The Nothing Phone 2 remains one of our best Android phones, but because of its age, it’s no longer one of our best phones overall. Regardless, these are always exciting phones to review and use.