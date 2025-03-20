 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

TikTok’s new feature aims to help locate missing children more quickly

By
William Iven/Unsplash

TikTok has partnered with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) to share Amber Alerts directly to your For You page. This only applies to American users — Amber Alerts don’t exist outside the United States — but the goal is to get all relevant information about missing children to a larger number of people as quickly as possible.

For those unfamiliar, Amber Alerts are activated in the most concerning child-abduction cases. Amber Alerts are a standard part of most mobile devices and are capable of overriding a phone’s default vibration and audio settings if necessary. They provide a blast of information, including the age of the missing child, their name, description, and details (if available) of the suspected abductor and their vehicle.

Recommended Videos

TikTok first tested the Amber Alert system last year from August to December, and it resulted in more than 20 million views and 2.5 million visits to the NCMEC website. TikTok is now expanding this feature to more than 170 million Americans; however, Amber Alerts will only be shown to those in relevant locations.

TikTok logo on an iPhone.
Digital Trends

“Time is crucial when a child goes missing. Using platforms like TikTok, communities can quickly spread vital information and help locate missing children. After a successful Texas pilot, this national expansion will enable more communities to raise awareness and bring missing children home quickly. Precious children are counting on us to do everything we can to rescue them,” says Colleen Nick, CEO of the Morgan Nick Foundation.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The addition of Amber Alerts is a welcome one, and just another example of how TikTok continues to improve safety guidelines on its platform for its younger users. The social media app recently introduced a feature that interrupts teenage users’ late-night scrolling with calming music.

TikTok has also added a wider range of parental controls to give moms and dads more granular command of when their children use the platform.

This isn’t the first social media platform to integrate Amber Alerts into its feed. Instagram did the same in 2022.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
TikTok just launched a new way for you to make money on the app
Person's hand holding a smartphone with TikTok's logo on screen, all in front of a blurred background.

There are already a handful of ways for content creators to make money using TikTok, but now the app is adding a brand new way for creators to monetize their content with the newly introduced TikTok Series.

Announced today in a TikTok blog post, Series are the same types of videos you'd normally find on the app, but they are hidden behind a paywall that individual creators can set. This means that delivering premium content on TikTok is easier than ever before for both creators and their audiences.

Read more
Forget TikTok — it’s time to ban Twitter
Phil Nickinson's empty Twitter feed.

There are few sane headlines of late when it comes to social media. And if there are, they're probably about Facebook, which is just a sign of how weird things have gotten.

With the headline for this story, we manage to squeeze in both TikTok and Twitter. The platforms, to refer to them in the industry parlance, couldn't be more different, though we won't insult you as to try to describe them here. (If you really do need help, ask your kids. Don't have kids? Find one. They'll know TikTok. Need an explainer on Twitter? Ask a journalist, or your nearest bot farm.)

Read more
The more Instagram copies TikTok, the more I hate using it
Someone holding an iPhone. The screen shows a full-screen Instagram post.

Instagram doesn't know when to quit being like TikTok. Last month, the Meta-owned social media company transformed the photo-sharing platform into a TikTok hellscape, reformatting the posts from a 4:5 to 9:16 frame regardless of whether they're images or videos. Everyone and the Kardashians slammed Instagram for redesigning the app this way, and two weeks ago, Instagram turned it back to its original form.

You'd think that Instagram would have learned its lesson, right? Wrong. According to a report from The Verge last week, CEO Adam Mosseri said during his weekly AMA that Instagram will start re-testing ultra-tall 9:16 photos within the next few weeks.

Read more