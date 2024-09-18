 Skip to main content
Early Prime deal: This Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker costs less than a meal out

The Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker attached to a set of keys.
Amazon has announced its Prime Big Deal Days event will return this October, and alongside that, it’s started some early deals including 20% off the Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker. If you’re keen to secure your gear for just $20, this is your chance. The Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker is usually priced at $25 and the $5 discount makes it an even more irresistible way of helping you keep an eye on your equipment. For regular travelers or simply anyone who forgets their keys often, this is an essential. Here’s what to expect.

Why you should buy the Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker

Topping our look at the best Bluetooth trackers means the Tile Mate is an easy device to recommend. Compatible with both iOS and Android, it has an impressive range of 250 feet with its only obvious downside being that it has a non-replaceable battery — something that’s less of an issue when it’s this cheap.

The Tile Mate has an IP67 rating for water resistance so it can handle more than you would expect during daily life. The hole on the device means you can attach it to keys and backpacks so it’s fairly versatile. You simply use the Tile app to make the device ring any time it’s within range to help you track down those pesky keys the moment they hide under a desk or couch. Also, you can use the app to look at the Tile Mate’s most recent location when it’s out of range, so you know exactly where to go to track it down.

Working both ways, the Tile Mate also helps you find your phone. Just double press its button and it’ll make your phone ring, even when it’s in silent mode. There are competitors out there but as you can see from our Samsung Galaxy SmartTag vs Tile Mate comparison, the Tile Mate is a consistently good option. It’s inexpensive, the battery life lasts about three years, and you can always choose to sign up for a premium plan if you need more functionality like proactive alerts or even Item Reimbursement cover.

Already well-priced, the Tile Mate is even better value while it’s $5 off at Amazon and down to $20 from $25. The 20% saving is part of Amazon’s early Prime Big Deal Days sales event so check it out now before the price cut ends soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
