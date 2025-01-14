 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Timex is making a wearable with a sensor to track brains, not hearts

By
The Pison app and wearable showing fatigue data.
Pison app Pison

Timex has announced a partnership with Pison, a technology company that makes a brain-tracking, neural-sensing platform for wearables, and it intends to integrate it into a new range of products coming early this year. It may also be setting the stage for a new smartwatch powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 processor.

The Pison app and wearable showing sleep data.
The Pison app Pison

Understanding Pison’s sensor and algorithm is essential to understanding what the future Timex products will offer. Pison’s electroneurography (ENG) platform measures physiological electricity originating from your brain using a skin biosensor, which when combined with AI-powered software algorithms, can provide insights into mental health, sleep, sports performance, and brain health. Think of it like a heart rate sensor that monitors your brain instead.

Recommended Videos

Working with semiconductor experts STMicroelectronics to miniaturize its ENG biosensor for use in wearables, Pison hase integrated it into Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 platform, which is found in a variety of smartwatches, including the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 series. Pison currently sells a wristband that incorporates its sensor and AI algorithms, which are designed to “holistically and measurably improve mind-body fitness.” It’s aimed at people wanting to sharpen mental skills.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Pison’s device is not especially attractive, and certainly not “lifestyle” orientated, which limits its appeal. This is likely where the new Timex partnership comes in. Timex president Marco Zambianchi said:

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Pison on integrating their groundbreaking neural sensor technology into our products. At Timex, our commitment is to deliver exceptional, innovative wearables that enhance the lives of consumers worldwide. This partnership allows us to redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in the smartwatch and wearable space, offering unparalleled functionality and value to our customers.”

What will the Timex wearable do?

A person wearing the Timex Metropoliton R.
The Timex Metropoliton R Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

What will a Timex smartwatch or band with Pison’s sensor offer? Expect something quite different from a normal fitness-tracking smartwatch, as it will give an insight into your mental health and well-being, including sleep, anxiety, and fatigue levels, while also assessing alertness. It will help athletes improve cognitive ability as well. It will also monitor for neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and ALS, plus gauge the effect of impacts to the head from contact sports and for those in the military.

An accompanying app will show data collected by the sensor, and Pison has integrated a gesture control system that builds on what we’ve already tried with Apple’s Double Tap system to help make the wearable easier to use. Interestingly, the sensor recognizes complex gestures using the electricity generated by the brain when we tell our fingers to move.

Timex has experimented with smartwatches and wellness products in the past, such as the Metropolitan R and the wellness-focused Teslar Watch. Pison joins companies like Alphabeats in experimenting with brain tracking wearables that may improve sports performance and focus, or reduce stress.

Timex intends to launch its first brain-tracking wearable with Pison technology inside in the spring, and the likely inclusion of the Snapdragon W5 platform suggests it may use Google’s Wear OS software.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Forget the Galaxy S25 Slim. The OnePlus Open 2 could be the thinnest foldable ever
A side view of the OnePlus Open.

With the launch of the Galaxy S25 series just around the corner, there has been a lot of speculation about the so-called S25 Slim. It might be too early to sing its praises, though; according to a reliable tipster, the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 (also known as the Oppo Find N5 in the Chinese market) might be the thinnest foldable phone ever made.

Digital Chat Station, a leaker with a pretty trustworthy track record, has claimed the OnePlus Open 2 will beat out even the Honor Magic V3. The Honor Magic V3 is only 9.2mm folded and 4.35mm unfolded — the slimmest on the market — so if the OnePlus Open 2 manages to squeeze its hardware into an even smaller form factor, it's going to set records. In addition, Digital Chat Station also claims the chassis will be made of titanium.

Read more
Apple Watch SE might embrace a new look this year
Apple Watch SE with Nomad Aluminum Band

Apple embarked on a design refresh trajectory for its smartwatch line last year, starting with the Apple Watch Series 10. Now, the company is reportedly eyeing a similar treatment for the Apple Watch SE refresh that arrives later this year.

In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentions a design makeover for the entry-level smartwatch. “A fresh version of the lower-end SE model will sport a new look,” says the report.

Read more
Samsung will buy your old phone, no strings attached
Someone holding a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung wants to buy your old smartphone, but unlike its usual trade-in programs, its newly launched Galaxy Easy Reward program doesn’t require you to buy a new phone at all. With it, Samsung is taking on the various phone recycling and used device centers that purchase your old phone, saving you the effort of selling it privately.

Galaxy Easy Reward goes online in Korea on January 14, and the range of phones Samsung will buy is extensive. Starting out with the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung will also buy back the S21, S22, and S23 series, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 5. It closes out the list with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 5. The latest Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 aren't included.

Read more