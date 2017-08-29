Tinder’s Gold subscription service rolls out worldwide for iOS users

Why it matters to you For those who use dating apps as a way to meet people, Tinder's new service helps to speed up the process by providing you with a list of people who already swiped right on your profile.

In June, Tinder introduced the arrival of Tinder Gold — a members-only service that provides you with a list of people who have already swiped right on your profile. It began testing the subscription service in Australia, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina. On Tuesday, the company announced the global launch of the service is currently rolling out to iOS users — with access to Android in upcoming weeks.

Tinder’s new service sets out to eliminate the guesswork and waiting involved in discovering if your love interests on your Tinder feed reciprocate the feeling. It also helps to speed up the process of finding matches without having to sit there and swipe through tons of people that won’t even result in a match.

The service — referred to as “your personal Swipe Right concierge” — is in the form of a feature called Likes You which brings you all of your pending matches to swipe through no matter what time of day. Other exclusive features including Unlimited Likes, Rewind, five Super Likes a day, one Boost per month, and more profile controls.

The Likes You section of the app is laid out in the form of a grid listing all the different users who already swiped right on your profile. As you scroll through the grid you can either swipe right, or left to auto-match or dismiss, or click on someone in particular to view their full profile. At the top of the grid, you’ll see the exact number of people who have already swiped right on your profile. You’ll also see this number highlighted in gold when you’re in the messaging section of the app under the New Matches section.

However, you don’t need to go exclusively through the grid to view the people who already liked your profile. If you’re swiping regularly through your Tinder feed, there will be a gold heart with three stripes next to users’ names to easily indicate that they’ve swiped right on your profile. With either method, the service will constantly keep you informed on who is already interested without wasting any time.

Tinder Gold is available to Tinder Plus subscribers along with free users who wish to make the switch from their current account status. Most users can expect to pay around $5 per month for the service.

Update: Tinder announced the global launch of Tinder Gold