Tired of your carrier? T-Mobile will pay you up to $3,200 to switch

If you’re on the outs with your current carrier, T-Mobile is willing to pay up to $800 per line for you to jump ship. The Carrier Freedom program lets you keep your existing phone number while paying off any remaining financing you might have with your current carrier. If that sounds familiar, it should; T-Mobile’s program is similar to one offered by AT&T.

You can bring the whole family along, too. T-Mobile’s program extends to four lines (up from the previous two), meaning you can get up to $3,200 in total. That’s usually more than enough to cover any early termination fees and remaining payments on your phone.

Recommended Videos

There are a few caveats, though. Device payment plans from Verizon and prepaid plans don’t qualify. While the specific eligibility requirements aren’t live on T-Mobile’s website yet — it still lists the info from the previous iteration of the plan — we don’t imagine they will change much.

You can also get up to $1,000 in bill credits for your phone, which is a jump from the previous limit of $830. This arrangement makes it possible to pay off an older phone, then trade it in to T-Mobile for a new device. It’s a convenient way to get out from under an unfavorable contract and get a new phone in the process.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

T-Mobile has made a lot of improvements to its service lately, too. In 2024, T-Mobile maintained an average download speed of 200 Mbps on 5G. In December, T-Mobile established satellite service with Starlink to further expand its coverage area.

Where the company was once widely considered a secondary choice for carrier, T-Mobile now competes right alongside AT&T and Verizon while maintaining lower-cost offers. If you are looking for a way to save money, it might be worth making the switch.