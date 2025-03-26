Top Apple analyst suggests the iPhone Mini is truly extinct

Earlier this year, Apple released the iPhone 16E and put an end to the iPhone SE lineup. For those who had hopes the iPhone Mini might return, that doesn’t seem likely either. In a Q&A session with Mark Gurman, the analyst said Apple doesn’t have plans to bring the miniature version of its iconic lineup back anytime soon.

That’s not exactly surprising. Apple basically killed the iPhone Mini lineup in 2023 when it launched the iPhone 14 Plus, leaving the iPhone 13 Mini as the last of its kind. With a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 13 Mini wouldn’t exactly fit in today’s market of larger screens, but for users that preferred smaller phones, it was a godsend.

Recommended Videos

The current Apple iPhone lineup leaves a noticeable gap in smaller offerings. There’s currently no model available with a screen size below six inches; the iPhone 16e is close, at just 6.1 inches, but doesn’t quite fit that “compact” descriptor.

Of course, the real reason the iPhone Mini was discontinued is simple. It didn’t sell well enough for Apple to continue producing it. Several independent research firms have verified the number of units moved paled in comparison to larger models. Apple has the chance to fill the gap in the market with its rumored iPhone Fold, but that device isn’t likely to launch until late 2026 or early 2027.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The prevalence of mobile gaming — and Apple’s apparent focus on it with services like Apple Arcade — means that larger screens tend to be the preferred medium.

It’s disappointing that there doesn’t seem to be room int he market for a smaller iPhone model, but if the demand was there, then Apple would no doubt be producing something to fit that customer base. For now, fans are stuck either using the smallest iPhone available at the moment, or opting for another brand that still produces compact devices.