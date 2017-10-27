Weekly Rewind: Laser TVs, heli-biking, 3D-printed Halloween costumes

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top tech stories, from the best Black Friday deals you can find (already) to 3D-printed Halloween costumes — it’s all here.
The ultimate Black Friday Guide: All the hottest deals, none of the junk
Calling Black Friday the Super Bowl of commerce is like calling the sun “kind of hot.” Every year, on the morning after Thanksgiving, consumers across America wake up in the darkness of early morning, bellies full of half-digested turkey, and sprint to their favorite stores in hopes of nabbing items at ridiculously low prices. In this consumer Bacchanal, time is of the essence. The crowds are massive and supplies limited, so knowing what you want and where to get it can save you time and headaches. You wouldn’t want to wait in front of Best Buy for three hours only to get in and find the Nintendo Switch is sold out, would you?
Let the annual Digital Trends Black Friday guide help you sift through the vast array of deals to discover the best ones.
The Mazda Vision Coupe is achingly beautiful
The rumors claiming Mazda would introduce a brand-new coupe at the biennial Tokyo Auto Show were partially true. It might not be the born-again rotary-engined sports car fans were eagerly waiting for, but the Vision Coupe concept has immediately earned a spot on the list of Mazda’s most beautiful models to date.
The Mazda Vision Coupe isn’t a coupe in the proper sense of the term, as it has four doors. It’s more of a sporty fastback with a coupe-esque roof line — think of it as a budget Audi A7. The front end wears a more elegant evolution of Mazda’s Kodo design language, which characterizes the brand’s current models. Large wheels pushed out as far as possible give the Vision Coupe a sporty, confident stance. It looks like it’s moving fast even when it’s parked.
Parenting is hard. These gadgets make it a little easier
Technology impacts almost every aspect of our lives these days. We can track our sleep, ask Alexa to turn down the thermostat, and request a masseuse through an app. It’s no surprise then, that technology for parenting has become such a growing market.
While we shouldn’t let technology raise our children, why not lean on some of these innovations to make a tough job a little bit easier? Technology for parenting has provided a range of benefits for the whole family, including safety, peace of mind, more quality time and sleep.
Here are a handful of innovations are having a big impact on parenting today.
Get the Google Pixel and Pixel XL at a discount from the Google Store
In light of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s launch, the Google Store is offering steep discounts on all first-gen Pixel models. Be forewarned that quantities are limited, though.
- 32GB Pixel: $550 (down from $650) or $22.88 per month for 24 months
- 128GB Pixel: $650 (down from $750) or $27.04 per month for 24 months
- 32GB Pixel XL $670 (down from $770) or $27.88 month for 24 months
- 128GB Pixel XL: $770 (down from $870) or $32.04 per month for 24 months
Both the Pixel and Pixel XL come in 32GB and 128GB storage capacity options and in your choice of black, silver/white, or blue. Google cheekily calls these “quite black,” “very silver,” and “really blue.” The blue version can only be had with 32GB storage.
Still need an outfit for Halloween? Check out these 3D-printed costumes
So it’s getting closer to Halloween and you’re scrambling for a costume idea, or you’re missing that special piece to tie it all together. Well, instead of frantically buzzing around town looking for the right shop with the right stuff, have you considered turning to tech for your Halloween costume? Fire up that printer and check out our list of 3D-printable masks and costume pieces to get all geared up for this year’s spooking.
Of course the world needs this noise-canceling fork that masks noodle slurping
We’ve all been annoyed by a someone slurping their soup or ramen before, but chances are you’ve never thought someone would create a product that serves as a solution for this sound. Well, we’re happy to announce that a Japanese instant-noodle titan Nissin has stepped up and created a noise-canceling fork designed to drown out the sounds from slurping ramen and other noodles.
The Otohiko, as it’s called, is a ramen utensil that’s designed to create a bridge between the “cultural friction” that exists among cultures that allow slurping and cultures that don’t.
Heli-biking is the newest extreme sport to hit the Alaskan mountains
Adventurous mountain bikers and adrenaline junkies are going to want to add the Tordrillo Mountain Lodge to their bucket list of must-visit places in the U.S. The Alaskan resort, which lists Olympic gold medal-winning skier Tommy Moe among its co-owners, has become the first in the country to offer heli-biking tours. These backcountry excursions take adventurous travelers deep into the Alaska mountain range by helicopter, giving them the opportunity explore a vast wilderness from the seat of a fat tire bike.
Located about 75 miles from Anchorage, Tordrillo has been one of the premier heli-skiing and snowboarding lodges for years. In fact, it was one of the very first resorts in the U.S. to offer visitors the opportunity to use a helicopter to access untouched backcountry powder, first launching its operation nearly 20 years ago. Naturally, that expertise lends itself well to heli-biking too.
Hisense Laser TV is a projector that puts 100 inches of awesome on your wall
Lasers! And TV! What could be better? That’s the premise behind the Hisense Laser TV, which was revamped for CEDIA 2017 attendees last month and unveiled in a New York City event Tuesday evening. Priced at $10,000, the all-new 100L8D Laser TV looks like a short-throw projector — and that’s because the system is based around one — but with an over-the-air (OTA) TV tuner and speakers built in, Hisense can technically call it a TV.
The NYC event took place at the retail home of high-end audio brand Harman Kardon, which will make the built-in 2.1-channel audio system in the product. Hisense says it will push out 110 watts, which should make for decent sound. More interesting is the overall idea behind the 100L8D Laser TV — something Hisense calls a “market-creation” product — which is meant to serve those who want a big-screen experience without the hassles and limitations associated with conventional front-projection systems.
Take the stress out of Thanksgiving with Martha & Marley Spoon
While there are plenty of meal kits floating about for your daily dinners, Thanksgiving is no ordinary meal. As such, Marley Spoon’s Thanksgiving box contains everything you need to create a dinner for between eight and ten dinner guests (and hungry dinner guests at that). Included in the box is a 12 to 14 pound free-range turkey from Goffle Road Free Range Poultry Farms (with a brown sugar glaze and pan gravy); ingredients for a classic herb stuffing with dried cherries; mashed potatoes; green beans with shallots and lemon; roasted root vegetables with brown butter, herbs, and almonds; and spiced apple oat crisp.
While you’ll still be able to claim credit for pulling together the entire meal, you won’t have to worry about hunting down the perfect bird or the right vegetables and herbs, nor will you have to scour the web or your grandmother’s cookbook for recipes — everything will be provided in a single box.
Read: Take the stress out of Thanksgiving with Martha & Marley Spoon