Weekly Rewind: Laser TVs, heli-biking, 3D-printed Halloween costumes

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top tech stories, from the best Black Friday deals you can find (already) to 3D-printed Halloween costumes — it’s all here.

The ultimate Black Friday Guide: All the hottest deals, none of the junk Calling Black Friday the Super Bowl of commerce is like calling the sun “kind of hot.” Every year, on the morning after Thanksgiving, consumers across America wake up in the darkness of early morning, bellies full of half-digested turkey, and sprint to their favorite stores in hopes of nabbing items at ridiculously low prices. In this consumer Bacchanal, time is of the essence. The crowds are massive and supplies limited, so knowing what you want and where to get it can save you time and headaches. You wouldn’t want to wait in front of Best Buy for three hours only to get in and find the Nintendo Switch is sold out, would you? Let the annual Digital Trends Black Friday guide help you sift through the vast array of deals to discover the best ones. Read: The ultimate Black Friday Guide: All the hottest deals, none of the junk

The Mazda Vision Coupe is achingly beautiful The rumors claiming Mazda would introduce a brand-new coupe at the biennial Tokyo Auto Show were partially true. It might not be the born-again rotary-engined sports car fans were eagerly waiting for, but the Vision Coupe concept has immediately earned a spot on the list of Mazda’s most beautiful models to date. The Mazda Vision Coupe isn’t a coupe in the proper sense of the term, as it has four doors. It’s more of a sporty fastback with a coupe-esque roof line — think of it as a budget Audi A7. The front end wears a more elegant evolution of Mazda’s Kodo design language, which characterizes the brand’s current models. Large wheels pushed out as far as possible give the Vision Coupe a sporty, confident stance. It looks like it’s moving fast even when it’s parked. Read: The Mazda Vision Coupe is achingly beautiful

Parenting is hard. These gadgets make it a little easier Technology impacts almost every aspect of our lives these days. We can track our sleep, ask Alexa to turn down the thermostat, and request a masseuse through an app. It’s no surprise then, that technology for parenting has become such a growing market. While we shouldn’t let technology raise our children, why not lean on some of these innovations to make a tough job a little bit easier? Technology for parenting has provided a range of benefits for the whole family, including safety, peace of mind, more quality time and sleep. Here are a handful of innovations are having a big impact on parenting today. Read: Parenting is hard. These gadgets make it a little easier

Get the Google Pixel and Pixel XL at a discount from the Google Store In light of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s launch, the Google Store is offering steep discounts on all first-gen Pixel models. Be forewarned that quantities are limited, though. 32GB Pixel: $550 (down from $650) or $22.88 per month for 24 months

128GB Pixel: $650 (down from $750) or $27.04 per month for 24 months

32GB Pixel XL $670 (down from $770) or $27.88 month for 24 months

128GB Pixel XL: $770 (down from $870) or $32.04 per month for 24 months Both the Pixel and Pixel XL come in 32GB and 128GB storage capacity options and in your choice of black, silver/white, or blue. Google cheekily calls these “quite black,” “very silver,” and “really blue.” The blue version can only be had with 32GB storage. Read: Get the Google Pixel and Pixel XL at a discount from the Google Store

Still need an outfit for Halloween? Check out these 3D-printed costumes So it’s getting closer to Halloween and you’re scrambling for a costume idea, or you’re missing that special piece to tie it all together. Well, instead of frantically buzzing around town looking for the right shop with the right stuff, have you considered turning to tech for your Halloween costume? Fire up that printer and check out our list of 3D-printable masks and costume pieces to get all geared up for this year’s spooking. Read: Still need an outfit for Halloween? Check out these 3D-printed costumes

Hisense Laser TV is a projector that puts 100 inches of awesome on your wall Lasers! And TV! What could be better? That’s the premise behind the Hisense Laser TV, which was revamped for CEDIA 2017 attendees last month and unveiled in a New York City event Tuesday evening. Priced at $10,000, the all-new 100L8D Laser TV looks like a short-throw projector — and that’s because the system is based around one — but with an over-the-air (OTA) TV tuner and speakers built in, Hisense can technically call it a TV. The NYC event took place at the retail home of high-end audio brand Harman Kardon, which will make the built-in 2.1-channel audio system in the product. Hisense says it will push out 110 watts, which should make for decent sound. More interesting is the overall idea behind the 100L8D Laser TV — something Hisense calls a “market-creation” product — which is meant to serve those who want a big-screen experience without the hassles and limitations associated with conventional front-projection systems. Read: Hisense Laser TV is a projector that puts 100 inches of awesome on your wall