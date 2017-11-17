Weekly Rewind: Bill Gates’ smart city, a robo pillow, our Black Friday favorites

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top tech stories, from Bill Gates’ smart city to a movie shot on an iPhone — it’s all here.

Count down to Black Friday with our favorite deals available right now Calling Black Friday the Super Bowl of commerce is like calling the sun “kind of hot.” Every year, on the morning after Thanksgiving, consumers across America wake up at the crack of dawn, bellies full of half-digested turkey, and sprint to their favorite stores hoping to nab items at ridiculously low prices. While there are some people who revel in the consumer chaos, most of us are just looking to save a little bit of cash as we head into the holiday season. So if you’re trying to avoid the madness altogether, join us as we count down to Black Friday with our favorite deals available right now. Read: Count down to Black Friday with our favorite deals available right now

Lamborghini Urus ‘Super Sport Utility Vehicle’ will pack a tremendous punch The Lamborghini Urus is unlike any car in the automaker’s illustrious 54-year history — and not just because it’s an SUV. You might remember the 1980s LM002, which made the Mercedes-Benz G-Class look pedestrian by comparison. While the LM002 was a sledgehammer of a truck, the Urus is shaping up to be as precise as a surgeon’s scalpel. And, it’s poised to become the brand’s best-selling model by a long shot. We’re just a few weeks away from the Urus’ debut, so official details about it are beginning to trickle out. Here’s everything we know about the first Lamborghini off-roader of the 21st century. Read: Lamborghini Urus ‘Super Sport Utility Vehicle’ will pack a tremendous punch

The 6-inch OnePlus 5T costs $500 and you can unlock it with your face The OnePlus 5T will be available starting on November 21 in countries all over the world, including the U.S, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, U.K., China, and Hong Kong. There’s only one color option, and it’s Midnight Black. The best thing about OnePlus phones, however, has historically been the price. In the U.S., it will set you back $500, or 500 euros in Europe, or 450 british pounds in the U.K. It’s $20 more in the U.S. than the OnePlus 5, but it stays the same in many other countries overseas. That’s still a lot of money considering the low price of the original OnePlus One, but you’re getting performance and specifications that match most $650+ flagship smartphones. Read: The 6-inch OnePlus 5T costs $500 and you can unlock it with your face

Bill Gates is building his own city, and he’s loading it with smart tech Bill Gates used his smarts to become one of the most successful people on the planet, so it only makes sense that he would make a smart city. Earlier this month, a group headed by Gates’ investment group Cascade Investment LLC purchased a large plot of land just outside of Phoenix, Arizona to build this vision of a smart future. The vision for Gates’ smart city is one with “high-speed digital networks, data centers, new manufacturing technologies and distribution models, autonomous vehicles, and autonomous logistics hubs,” according to a statement from Belmont Partners, the real estate developer on the project. Few people live in the area now, but Belmont said in a statement the projected population of the smart city will be comparable to Tempe, Arizona, which is home to more than 182,000 Arizonans. Read: Bill Gates is building his own city, and he’s loading it with smart tech

Somnox is a robotic pillow that lulls you to sleep by ‘breathing’ Thanks to the plethora of stories about sex robots in the news, you would be forgiven for misunderstanding us when we tell you that the key to a good night’s sleep may be going to bed with a robot. In fact, we’re referring to the Somnox sleep robot, a newly launched soft robotic pillow that is designed to be the perfect sleep companion to help you get some quality shut-eye. The kidney-shaped huggable bot breathes steadily along with you, providing a physical sensation that, its creators claim, will subconsciously influence your own breathing rhythm. If that’s not enough, it can also offer up some soothing audio to help you relax. Read: Somnox is a robotic pillow that lulls you to sleep by ‘breathing’