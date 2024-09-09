 Skip to main content
We cannot believe these incredible phone deals from Total Wireless

Total Wireless incredible phone deals customer on his device
Everyone loves a good deal, but when it comes to upgrading or buying a new phone and capitalizing on some great wireless plans, almost no one would pass up the right opportunity. That’s precisely why we’re here to share some incredible phone deals that Total Wireless is offering. But, the phone you choose is only half the experience. The wireless network, or rather the wireless provider, is another part of the equation. Total Wireless offers no data limits, no surprise fees, no contracts, and the freedom to bring your own phone or get a new one — the choice is yours. When stacked up against its competitors 1:1 it has so much more to offer there, as well, which we’ll explore in more detail below. For now, just know there are some wonderful deals to be had. Such as a new phone from select brands at no cost — terms apply — or something like the iPhone 11 for $50 when you verify your identity and select a Total 5G plan or higher.

How does Total Wireless stack up against the competition?

When up against its two most prominent competitors, Metro by T-Mobile and Cricket, Total Wireless offers much more to love. For example, you can access faster unlimited data with no throttling or slowdowns, there are no activation fees, and you can get a fourth line at no additional cost. Plus, the price is the price and stays as such for up to five years — fees included. You’re covered by the expansive Verizon 5G network with access to 5G Ultra Wideband. You’ll also get unlimited international calling to over 85 destinations, and roaming in Canada, Mexico, and over 15 other countries. That’s before you factor in any of the incredible phone deals Total Wireless has available right now.

None of these features or network options are available at either competitor. That’s saying a lot.

Why shop the incredible phone deals from Total Wireless?

The real question should be, why not? For a limited time, existing customers of Metro, Mint Mobile, and T-Mobile can switch to Total Wireless and save big. Actually, the word “big” does this deal no justice, it’s more like HUGE. New customers who bring their own device and port in from T-Mobile, Mint, or Metro brand will enjoy unlimited 5G data on the Total 5G Unlimited plan for only $15 per month per line when switching two or more lines, with a five-year price guarantee with taxes and fees included. That’s not just savings you reap now, that’s savings earned over the long term and well worth the swap.

You’ll also earn a $200 Anniversary Credit which you can use towards any 5G phone after 12 monthly payments. What does that mean? It means discounted devices for you with lots of options to choose what you get. Right now, you can get a no-cost device from Samsung, Motorola, or Apple when you follow specific terms, like verifying your identity and activating a new line on select Total 5G plans.

Basically, there’s no reason to go with another provider at this point and if you already have service you will certainly benefit from making the swap. To take advantage of the offer, visit and enter code BYEBYE[CARRIER] — BYEBYEMETRO, BYEBYEMINT, BYEBYETMOBILE — and port in your phone numbers. The promotional price will take effect in the second month for all in-store purchases, with standard pricing applied only to the first month. This offer will expire on September 30.

What are you waiting for? Go take a look and shop these incredible phone deals right now.

