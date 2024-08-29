The cost of everything is rising. It’s an unfortunate reality we’ve all had to live with. That also means the costs of various services are rising, including wireless plans and mobile devices. Pretty soon, we’ll be at the point where it’s too expensive to reasonably maintain a wireless plan for you and your family. But we’re here to share there are other options. Total Wireless, for example, is offering free 5G phones with a qualified plan purchase. Terms do apply. You need a new activation on a qualifying Total 5G plan — which requires an external port-in and/or ID verification. But a phone is included if you don’t want to bring your own. More importantly, if you want an affordable option, Total Wireless offers a competitive plan starting at $25 per month for 4+ lines.

Does Total Wireless offer some of the best value wireless plans?

Total Wireless, covered by Verizon by the way, does offer some remarkable wireless plans that provide you access to the latest and greatest networks. We’re talking faster than average and unlimited 5G data, not ancient 3G or even 4G network access.You can stream media like music and videos, upload social media content, communicate with friends and family in real time, and so much more.

The Base 5G Unlimited plan is just $40 per month per line and offers unlimited data, up to 5GB of hotspot data, calling to over 85 destinations, texting to many destinations, plus roaming in Canada and Mexico. Moreover, you’ll get up to $200 on your next 5G phone after 12 monthly payments with Total Rewards. The next tier up is $50 per month per line with 15GB of hotspot data and it includes Disney+ with no ads on Total Wireless for six months. Add more lines and the cost per line goes down, allowing you to get service for up to four lines for less than $30 per month per line — it does depend on the plan you choose, though.

The main point is that Total Wireless offers some incredible plans. But beyond that, you can also get Home Internet as low as $35 per month, you can always bring your own phone with a new Total Wireless plan — if you don’t want to upgrade — and all access is covered via Verizon’s top-notch 5G network. Furthermore, any plans you subscribe to have a price guarantee for five years with taxes and fees included. That means, if you keep your plan for the next five years, the price will never change. No more worrying about your wireless bill going up.

For a limited time, you can take advantage of a free 5G phone offer through Total Wireless. You just need to make a qualified plan purchase by activating a new line with an external port-in or ID verification. To clarify, you’ll be able to select from a variety of 5G -ready phones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, and more. Let’s not forget that uber competitive pricing, either, starting at $25 for 4+ lines.