 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Tracking blood sugar with your Apple Watch just got way easier

By
Woman exercises with her Apple Watch and Dexcom G7.
Dexcom

In the U.s., there are over 37 million Americans who have diabetes, which is around 11% of the population. Globally, there are about 422 million people who are diabetic. The most common form is Type 2, which represents about 90% to 95% of all diabetes cases. As you can imagine, monitoring blood sugar levels is an important task for many people.

A company called Dexcom manufactures, produces, and distributes continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGM) that help those who need to manage diabetes. It’s one of the more prominent and popular brands for CGMs, and it’s making it even easier to monitor your blood sugar levels with an Apple Watch even when your iPhone isn’t nearby.

The Dexcom G7 app with Apple Watch real-time readings.
Dexcom

That’s because the Dexcom G7 can now send your real-time blood sugar levels to your Apple Watch, even without your iPhone. This Direct to Apple Watch feature is possible thanks to the dedicated Bluetooth connection on the Dexcom G7 CGM System, which will now send glucose information, as well as personalized alerts, directly to the user’s Apple Watch.

Recommended Videos

This new feature will let the user “go for a run, enjoy a dinner out, and feel confident leaving their iPhone behind,” according to the Dexcom press release:

Related

“At Dexcom, our users are at the heart of everything we do. Direct to Apple Watch has been one of our most requested features and we’re thrilled to roll it out to Dexcom G7 users in the U.S. and around the world,” said Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Dexcom. “We’ve long believed that people with diabetes should be able to view their CGM data where and how they choose. Direct to Apple Watch is a testament to that, allowing people with diabetes flexibility and choice in how they manage their health.”

Previously, the Dexcom G7 had a companion Apple Watch app with a watch face complication. However, the problem with this app complication was that it had a three-hour delay on synced data showing up. With Direct to Apple Watch, you will now get real-time readings and alerts right on the Apple Watch itself.

Dexcom G7 users will still need an iPhone, however, to set it up with their Apple Watch, and the iOS Health app is still a requirement in order to view the blood glucose data and other metrics captured with the Apple Watch.

To get the Direct to Apple Watch feature on your Dexcom G7, you have to be in the U.S., U.K., and Ireland. More markets will be getting the feature later this month. Direct to Apple Watch requires Dexcom G7 app version 2.1, an Apple Watch Series 6 or later with watchOS 10 or later, and an iPhone with iOS 17 or later.

Editors' Recommendations

Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
6 weeks in, I see the value in committing to the Apple Watch Series 7
ECG on the Apple Watch Series 7.

The Apple Watch is the best smartwatch you can buy today (provided you own an iPhone), and six weeks into wearing the Series 7, my opinion about it as a smartwatch hasn’t changed — it’s effortlessly simple to use, metronomically reliable, and completely customizable.

Now that I've worn it for a decent length of time, it has gathered plenty of health and activity data, and Apple Health has started to show the value in committing to wearing the Apple Watch every day. Because I think the Series 7 is excellent and encourage people to buy one, I want to show what you get long-term when you really invest in it. So has it been worth it, and is there any real value in the health data it presents?
Everyday wear
For the Apple Watch to collect its data, you have to wear it, and that’s not going to happen if it’s annoying or uncomfortable. With the right band, the Series 7 practically disappears on your wrist, so even those who don’t enjoy wearing a watch will quickly get used to it. And the variety of bands available means that if one doesn’t feel right, there will almost certainly be another that will.

Read more
It’s time to normalize wearing an Apple Watch and a traditional watch together
Edox watch and Apple Watch.

I'm going to try and sell you on adopting an unnatural practice. I'm talking about double-wristing, and to save you a risky Google search, this is the practice of wearing a smartwatch (in this case, the Apple Watch Series 7) on one wrist and a traditional watch on the other. Fair warning, if you do so, then people may give you sideways glances, friends may question why you're doing such a weird thing, and your body is going to take a little while to adapt as you get used to a new feeling. This has certainly been my experience, but it has been worth it.

I cannot claim to be the first to push doing so, but I am going to say now is the time to normalize it. As smartwatch tech becomes evermore indispensable healthwise and the desirability of traditional watches continues to rise, it's time to two-time and double-wrist.
Double what now?
I'm willing to bet most of you either wear one watch at a time, or don't wear a watch at all. The thought of wearing two watches at the same time will therefore sound like madness, something that will only single you out as an eccentric. But it's actually not as rare as you may think. This may be the first time you're hearing about it, but if you regularly read about traditional watches, or spend time in the company of hardcore watch nerds, double-wristing may have already come up as a topic.

Read more
5 things the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can do that the Apple Watch Series 7 can’t
Always-on screen mode on the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro.

The Apple Watch Series 7 goes on sale starting October 15, and the first batch of reviews have already dropped. While you might already be keen on buying an Apple Watch Series 7, we're here to show you five things it can't do compared to the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro which we're also putting to the test.
1. Automatic nap tracking
Source: Amazfit Image used with permission by copyright holder

The Apple Watch Series 7 can track your sleep. It can also track your naps. However, to use this feature, you need to create a sleep schedule on your iPhone. On the other hand, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro tracks your sleep automatically. All you need to do is wear it on your wrist while sleeping. Amazfit even says that it can track naps that exceed 20 minutes, which most other smartwatches confuse for genuine sleep. Automatic naps tracking is extremely useful for people who enjoy naps, work the night shift, or simply have an irregular sleep schedule Cosmo Kramer style. That's where the GTR 3 Pro can keep tracking where the Series 7 can't.
2. Much more data on sleep
Part of sleep tracking is numbers, and sure enough, the Apple Watch Series 7 tells you how many hours you spent in the bed and how many of them you actually slept. On the other hand, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can monitor sleep stages, track sleep breathing quality and give you suggestions for sleep habit improvements. The smartwatch allows you to check your sleep data quickly, easily, and shows up directly on the watch screen -- so there's no need to go swiping through your phone and launching apps when you first wake up.
3. Stress Monitor

Read more