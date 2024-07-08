Two exciting foldables are launching soon, and they aren’t from Samsung

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is just two days away. At the Paris event, the company is expected to reveal two new phones and much more. However, Samsung isn’t the only company introducing new phones this month. China’s Xiaomi is expected to unveil the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip. This news comes from Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO.

As per previously leaked news from Ice Universe, the Mix Fold 4 is set to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which will launch this week. The Mix Fold 4 is anticipated to be one of the slimmest foldable phones yet, with a thickness of less than 10mm. It’s also expected to feature a 4:3 aspect ratio, wider than Samsung’s new foldable phone. The Mix Fold 4 is also expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 50MP primary Leica camera, a 5,000mAh battery, wireless charging, and an IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Recommended Videos

Less is known about the Mix Flip, but it should compare favorably to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6, which arrives on Wednesday. The Mix Flip would be Xiaomi’s first clamshell foldable.

Xiaomi is the world’s third-largest smartphone provider in market share behind Apple and Samsung. The new phones are manufactured in the company’s new Xiaomi Smart Factory in Changping, Beijing. Unfortunately, depending on your location, getting one might prove difficult.

Historically, Xiaomi phones have only been available in 37 countries, including China, parts of Europe, and Latin America. The phones haven’t launched in the U.S., and we expect more of the same this time. Earlier this year, Xiaomi released its Xiaomi 14 Ultra to take on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

At this week’s Samsung event, in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, the company will likely introduce the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the all-new Galaxy Ring.