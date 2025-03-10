 Skip to main content
Select Apple One subscribers get two new perks

Apple News+ new Food section.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Apple is quietly introducing two new perks for some of its Apple One subscribers. One is already available, while the other must wait until the company releases a new iOS update.

Last month, Apple introduced Apple Invites, a platform that allows users to create and share invitations, manage RSVPs, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists, among other features. Apple Invites is also accessible online for those without an iPhone or any other Apple device. However, to create invitations, you must be an iCloud+ subscriber. Anyone can RSVP, regardless of whether they have an Apple account or device.

Every Apple One subscription includes iCloud+, and individual, family, and premier subscribers can also receive Apple Invites as an extra feature.

Apple Invites on iPhone.
Apple Invites on iPhone Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Beginning with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, Apple also adds a new food section to Apple News+. This section promises to add thousands of recipes and food-related articles from publications like Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Allrecipes, etc. The new software updates are in beta and should be available to the public next month.

Apple New+ is exclusive to Apple One Premier subscribers. If you aren’t an Apple One user, you can purchase Apple News+ monthly for $9.99.

An Apple One Individual subscription ($19.95) includes:

  • iCloud+ with 50GB of online storage
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Music
  • Apple Arcade

An Apple One Family plan ($25.95) can be shared with up to five others. It includes:

  • iCloud+ with 200GB of online storage
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Music
  • Apple Arcade

Finally, with an Apple One Premier ($37.95) subscription (also shareable with up to five people), you can get:

  • iCloud with 2TB of online storage
  • Apple TV+
  • Apple Music
  • Apple Fitness+
  • Apple News+

Apple News+ is only offered in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia.

