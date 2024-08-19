Two things that might stop me from buying the Google Pixel Watch 3

The new Google Pixel Watch 3 fixes one of my biggest issues with the previous two generations: It’s now available in a bigger size. The previous models were too small for my wrists, and the Pixel Watch 2 required me to charge it two times a day in the brief time I used it. The new 45mm size is a welcome change, and the latest Google Pixel Watch offers plenty of new features that make it look like a lucrative upgrade.

For instance, the fitness and tracking features with timed warm-ups and cooldowns, setting up target pace, heart rate, times, distances, and travel routines should contribute to a better training experience. Plus, Loss of Pulse Detection could be life-saving. The new displays are brighter than ever, too. These quality-of-life features have me looking forward to ordering one when it goes on sale.

However, two things are stopping me from purchasing a Pixel Watch 3. These might not be important to everyone, but they are important factors to consider if you are traveling with a smartwatch.

Why I’m not fully sold on the Pixel Watch 3

According to Google, the Pixel Watch 3 will last 24 hours on a single charge with always-on display. It can go up to 36 hours with Battery Saver mode, which isn’t promising. I expect it to last less than the promised figure because I won’t be using it in the ideal test environment. One-day battery life is average on a smartwatch and is generally fine, so long as you don’t go anywhere apart from your home or office.

I expected a 45mm Pixel Watch to last longer than a single day, at least on paper. If you travel, the promised 24-hour or even 36-hour figure is underwhelming. It’s a problem for travelers because timezone changes, airport layovers, and more could exhaust the battery life before you can top it up. The more affordable OnePlus Watch 2R, by comparison, lasts two days easily and up to 100 hours in its power-saving mode. However, its bigger size (47mm) is not for everyone.

Secondly, a charging cable that doesn’t disconnect from the puck is a poor solution. I travel with an organizer bag in which I keep two USB-C-to-USB-C wires and a Type-A-to-Type-C wire. The first two are for my dual-port charger, while the latter is for hotels and flights.

These are all multipurpose wires that I can use to charge any of my gadgets. However, if I buy a Pixel Watch 3, I’ll need to carry one wire specifically for it and nothing else. A charging puck that disconnects from the wire, like on the OnePlus Watch 2, solves this issue. The puck is easy to carry in my carry-on luggage and can be used with my multipurpose Type-C wires whenever I need it.

Maybe it’s a problem specific to me because I travel with multiple devices and don’t want to include wires that can only be used for one device. But if you travel frequently, you’d be happier with an external puck that frees you from carrying an extra wire. I don’t wear my Apple Watch Series 8 regularly for the same reasons.

The Pixel Watch 3 still looks really good

The 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3 costs $399 and has a slew of features that should make a difference in daily life. It features a bright display, Pixel-exclusive features like Call Screen, new algorithms for better heart rate readings, AI-enhanced fitness data, Loss of Pulse Detection, and more. I expect it to be better at health tracking than the OnePlus Watch 2. Plus, it’s more inclusive design-wise, with availability in two sizes.

However, a smartwatch with a 45mm size, 48-hour battery life, accurate health metrics, and an easy charging solution is hard to achieve. Unsurprisingly and unfortunately, the Pixel Watch 3 seems to miss that. I may still buy one to test and write about my experience, but at the very least, the Pixel Watch 3 isn’t the insta-buy smartwatch I had hoped it might be.