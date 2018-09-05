Digital Trends
Mobile

Uber’s upcoming ‘Ride Check’ feature could save your life

Trevor Mogg
By

Uber has recently been making more of an effort to improve the safety of its service via features that include Trusted Contacts, an in-app panic button, and a new Safety Center section within the app. A recent clash with the authorities in London also prompted Uber to focus more on safety for not only riders but drivers, too.

Now the ridesharing giant is harnessing the technology inside your smartphone for a new feature that aims to detect when an Uber vehicle crashes. For sure, this is a rare event, but when it happens, a speedy arrival by first responders could be the difference between life and death.

Ride Check

Using built-in smartphone sensors such as the accelerometer and gyroscope together with GPS data from hundreds of millions of Uber rides, the new feature, called Ride Check, is able to detect with a high degree of accuracy whether the Uber vehicle you’re riding in has been involved in an accident.

When Ride Check kicks into action, both the rider and the driver will receive an alert to their smartphones asking if they’ve been in a crash. If they have, a number of options come up, including one-tap buttons for 911 and Uber’s safety line. Alternatively, if the ride is going just fine, you can tap another button to let the system know that everything’s OK.

You might believe you’d be perfectly capable of making an emergency call by yourself without any prompt from Uber, but the disorientation than can follow a serious accident means you might not even think about calling 911. And consider this: What if the accident is so serious that neither you nor the driver can respond? If Uber’s notification receives no response,  its safety team will be alerted to the possibility of a serious incident, thereby allowing it to take quick action.

Variations of Uber’s crash-detection technology are already in use. San Francisco-based Zendrive, for example, has been developing the technology for a number of years, while GM’s OnStar system is also designed to automatically contact first responders in the event of a smash.

Ride Check can also alert Uber to potential security issues, too. For example, if the Uber vehicle stops for longer than what appears to be necessary, Ride Check will send a message asking if everything’s all right. Response options include hitting the app’s emergency button or reporting any problem to Uber’s critical safety line.

The Ride Check feature, which is expected to roll out in the next few months, was announced on Wednesday by Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Now a year in the job, the former Expedia CEO was hired to help sort out the company after several years of increasingly chaotic leadership under its founder, Travis Kalanick.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best American muscle cars
apple watch
Wearables

Wearables are still in style as the global market sees solid growth

According to a recent report from IDC, the wearable market is growing -- and as is to be expected, Apple, with the Apple Watch, is at the top of the list. Currently, the company commands a hefty 17 percent of the market.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Android 8.0 Oreo
Mobile

Android 8.0 Oreo is now on almost 15 percent of active devices

The latest distribution numbers are in: Android Oreo now accounts for almost 15 percent of all active Android devices. Android Nougat is now the reigning king with an API level of 30.8 percent.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Julian Chokkattu
Razer Phone Game Booster app
Mobile

Second-gen Razer Phone is in the works, company confirms

Razer has officially confirmed that it's working on a new Razer Phone -- though that's about all we know about the new device so far. It's likely the phone will feature specs like the Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, and more.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Honor 8X
Mobile

The Honor 8X is official and it's coming to the U.S. soon

Last year's Honor 7X was one of our favorite budget phones. This year, Honor is preparing a supersized update of its budget phone, called the Honor 8X. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Honor 8X
Posted By Simon Hill
apple hello again event round up mac 10 27 16 32
Mobile

What to expect from Apple’s September 12 ‘Gather Round’ event

Apple has sent invitations out for its fall event, where it's expected to unveil a slew of new products -- including a set of three new iPhones, and a new Apple Watch. Here's everything we expect from Apple at the event.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iMessage
Mobile

iOS 11 is now running on 85 percent of iPhones and iPads

Apple's latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 11, has been out since last September. Since its release, 85 percent of active iOS devices have adopted the new software.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Product Review

The LG V35 ThinQ is a good phone that’s hampered by a high price tag

Sure it looks a lot like last year's LG V30, but looks can be deceiving. The LG V35 ThinQ packs in all new hardware and a few new software features that makes it a full-fledged flagship for 2018.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Mobile

Snap's Spectacles 2 can take stills and don't mind the rain

Snapchat has announced new styles for its Spectacles camera-equipped sunglasses. Spectacles 2 are able to take still images and are water-resistant. They're available to order now through Snap's website. 
Posted By Andy Boxall, Hillary Grigonis
best Android apps
Mobile

The 100 best Android apps turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

Choosing which apps to download is tricky, especially given how enormous and cluttered the Google Play Store has become. We rounded up 100 of the best Android apps and divided them neatly, with each suited for a different occasion.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone x camera bump
Mobile

Apple's new 6.5-inch iPhone will reportedly be called the iPhone XS Max

Apple's 2018 iPhone range is still a bit of a mystery. How many models will launch? What will they be called, and how big will the screens be? Here are all the rumors and everything we know so far.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
facebook messenger 2017 android
Social Media

Looking to officially rid your inbox of Facebook messages? Here's how

Deleting messages from Facebook Messenger is almost as easy as scrolling through your News Feed. Here, we show you how to delete an entire conversation or a single message, both of which take seconds.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Apple Watch Series 4 may get higher-resolution display with more room for apps

Ready for an all-new Apple Watch for 2018? It looks like Apple may be planning a complete redesign with improved health features. Here are all the details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint adds Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more, to its new Unlimited Premium plan

Sprint recently introduced three new data plans to its roster -- Unlimited Basic , Unlimited Plus, and Unlimited Premium. Here, we break down your options to help you decide which one is best for you and your family.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best and worst features android 9 pie digital wellbeing
Mobile

Google researchers examine how to combat smartphone addiction

Smartphones are built to be engaging, but the likes of Google and Apple are finally working on ways to help people manage their tech time. In fact, a new Google study notes that in general people feel an obligation to their tech.
Posted By Christian de Looper