Uber integrates data from Transit app to streamline your multimodal travels

Why it matters to you An Uber doesn't always take us to our final destination -- sometimes it's just part of the journey.

Getting from one place to another these days often involves two or more methods of transportation. And no one understands this better than Uber, which will often take you from your apartment to the train station or from the train station to the airport. So now, Uber is making multimodal transportation a bit more of a seamless process by introducing an integration with the Transit app on Android in nearly 50 cities across the United States. That way, you’ll have a better sense (when you’re in your Uber) of what the best next step in your journey ought to be.

Beginning Tuesday, once riders have jumped into their Uber rides and are a block away from a transit stop, they’ll start seeing upcoming departure times in Uber’s feed. The ride-sharing app promises to refresh these times regularly so that passengers will always have the most updated information available. Should you need more data, you can tap once and make your way over to the Transit app, where Uber promises concise directions, service disruption information, and more.

“Our integration with Uber is a perfect match, as we both envision a future in which every journey is shared using a combination of transit options,” said Jake Sion, chief operating officer at Transit. Indeed, the two companies hope that their collaboration will allow for a viable alternative to personal car ownership, reduced traffic and parking, and better connected cities.

“While there’s still much more work to do, we’re excited that our integration with Transit can help us get one step closer to this reality,” Andrew Salzberg, Uber’s Head of Transportation Policy and Research wrote in a blog post. The integration is now available on Android in the following U.S. cities: