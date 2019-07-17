Digital Trends
Mobile

Uber’s in-car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks

Trevor Mogg
By
ubers in car shopping service now sells way more than just snacks cargo uber
Cargo

Next time you take an Uber, don’t be surprised if the driver nudges the conversation toward talk of, say, Amazon’s smart speakers or Apple’s AirPods.

OK, it might simply be idle chit-chat, but it could also be the beginnings of a gentle sales pitch. Why? Because Uber has just expanded its deal with in-car shopping service Cargo.

The ridesharing giant first partnered with Cargo in 2018 to offer drivers a way to easily sell snacks and drinks to riders.

The goodies are displayed in a “Cargo Box” installed in the vehicle’s center console, with transactions made through an app using any of the popular payment services.

This week NBC reported about how Cargo is now expanding its range of items far beyond what’s offered in the Cargo Box. Using the latest version of the Cargo Store app ( (iOS and Android), riders can order everything from tech products and movies to luggage and travel accessories. The movies are offered by Universal Studios and are for streaming in the car during longer rides. Each title costs between $5 and $10.

You can only place an order via the Cargo Store app if there’s a Cargo Box in the Uber vehicle, and you can only shop with the app during a ride. To get started, simply scan the QR code on the box to get started.

Any purchases made during the trip will bag you 10% in Uber Cash, which you can spend on future Uber rides or additional Cargo purchases. Drivers make a buck for every item purchased through the Cargo Store app, as well as 25% commission on each Cargo Box purchase.

And no, Uber drivers won’t be carrying a large inventory of products in the trunk of their car. Instead, Cargo will ship items for free to your home, with delivery targeted for between two and five business days.

With 30,000 Uber drivers already signed up to Cargo’s service, it’s clearly proving popular as a way to offer riders something extra, while also helping to boost the pay packet.

We’ve reached out to Uber and Cargo to find out more about what riders and drivers can expect from the deal and will update this piece if we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AWD vs. 4WD: What's the difference between the two and which is right for you?
is apple card worth it feat omg
Mobile

Is the Apple Card any better than a regular credit card? We asked an expert

The new Apple Card is integrated with your iPhone and comes with a titanium backup card for places that don’t accept Apple Pay, but how does it stack up against the competition? We asked some experts to find out.
Posted By Simon Hill
t mobile sprint resume merger talks
Mobile

An unknown number of Sprint customers had their personal info stolen by hackers

Hackers stole an unknown number of Sprint users' data after breaching the Samsung.com “add a line” website, according to a letter Sprint sent to impacted customers. Names, addresses and other personal information was all taken in the…
Posted By Allison Matyus
best e bikes 2015 cyclist
Outdoors

Google Maps has just become a whole lot more useful for bikesharing fans

Google Maps now offers a lot more bikesharing information for riders in 24 cities globally. Starting this week, you can see the location of nearby bikesharing stations, as well as information on bike availability.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Unicode 11.0
Mobile

It’s World Emoji Day! Here are the emojis coming to Android and iPhone this year

It's World Emoji Day! Google and Apple are celebrating by releasing sneak previews of their new emojis. With new inclusions for those with disabilities and new gender-neutral options, here are some of the new emojis heading our way.
Posted By Mark Jansen
asus zenfone 6 hands on 10 3
Mobile

Keep your phone flipping with the best Asus Zenfone 6 cases

With a seamless display and the innovative flipping camera system, the Asus Zenfone 6 is a unique device that proves not every phone needs to look the same. Protect it with one of the best Asus Zenfone 6 cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
note 9 using camera
Mobile

The Galaxy Note 10 might not be equipped with Qualcomm's most powerful processor

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
huawei p30 pro vs oppo reno 10x zoom camera shootout cameras feat
Photography

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom vs. Huawei P30 Pro camera shootout: Zooming in on the action

When Huawei introduced its zoom lens on the P30 Pro, it opened up a whole new world of photographic opportunity on a smartphone. Now, Oppo's challenging it with the Reno 10x Zoom, so we've found out which is best.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Product Review

You don't need a gaming phone, but the Red Magic 3 will make you want one

Gaming phones have arrived, and Nubia has pulled a tempting example from its top hat in the shape of the impressive Red Magic 3. A huge display, speedy performance, and more make this a dream phone for gaming.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

What's the difference between 4G and LTE ... and does it even matter?

Wireless standards are confusing -- it doesn't matter if you're talking about 4G, LTE, WiMax, or others. Here, we break down the differences between 4G and LTE so you can make sense of how they play out in real-world scenarios.
Posted By Simon Hill
emoji trend report 2019 lidya nada 0akqa9gr4s unsplash
Social Media

Study suggests using emojis makes you appear more friendly — even at work

Can emojis be a clue into your personality? A recent survey suggests that emojis make a person seem friendlier and more approachable, even when used within a professional work environment.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
ford truck shaped emoji coming to your smartphone in 2020 f150
Cars

There is no way to say pickup truck in emoji, and Ford wants to change that

Ford asked the Unicode Consortium to include a pickup truck in the database of emojis. The company is confident its request will be approved, and a blue pickup truck loosely shaped like an F-150 will be available in early 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon
how to reset an iPhone
Mobile

It's still worth boarding this fleet of old flagship phones if you want to save

Do you really need to blow your savings to get the latest smartphone, or is it worth looking at the top phones from yesteryear? We highlight some old flagships that are still worth buying and discuss new budget phones as an alternative.
Posted By Simon Hill
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here's all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle, Alina Bradford