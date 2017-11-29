The Unihertz Jelly phone packs a lot of features in a tiny body

Phones are getting bigger and bigger, but that’s not always what everyone wants. One smartphone manufacturer realizes this, and has developed a phone built for those looking for something a little smaller. The company is called Unihertz, and it has built a phone it calls the Jelly. And it’s tiny.

We’re currently conducting a full review of the phone to see how it performs and whether it’s worth buying, but in the meantime here’s a quick rundown of our initial impressions. The phone is absolutely tiny. We knew it was supposed to be small, but it’s even smaller than we though it would be. Then again, that’s kind of the point.

The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, and it’s a full version of the operating system. In other words, everything is the same … just small. That includes the keyboard, but in our testing the keyboard was still pretty good at deciphering which keys you wanted to press. Still, those with bigger thumbs may want to use Swiftkey or get used to voice input.

Perhaps the best thing about a phone with a 2.45-inch screen is that it’s easy to reach any part of the display with your thumb — without having to move the phone around in your hand. It also fits snugly in your pocket without feeling like it’s even there.

The design of the phone isn’t groundbreaking — but the point of this device is to be subtle. It’s made largely of plastic, but that’s not a bad thing.

We’ll be putting this phone to the test over the next few weeks, so stay tuned for our full review.