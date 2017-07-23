The OnePlus 5 stomps most big-name superphones, and this video is proof

Competition is good for consumers, and nowhere is that truer than in the smartphone market. There are plenty of great phones out there right now, and given that all of them have variations in hardware and software, consumers might be overwhelmed by the choices. Which phones are truly more powerful than others? One of our favorite phones right now is the OnePlus 5, a svelte, Android-powered device that packs a ton of performance in its slender frame. We gave it an 8 out of 10 in our review, commending it for its powerful hardware and gorgeous — if derivative — appearance. But even knowing that, you may be wondering: How does the OnePlus 5 compare to other popular phones like the Galaxy S8 or iPhone 7?

As far as appearances go, the OnePlus 5 will seem familiar to iPhone fans. It has a design that is very similar to modern iPhones, with a sleek, black case, dual lens camera, and shiny logo near the top of the body. A curved display gives the phone an aerodynamic look, although it feels like it could slip out of your hand without warning.

Beneath the hood, however, the OnePlus 5 blazes its own trail. With a Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM, this phone is a workhorse, opening apps quickly and smoothly. The experience is enhanced by the Oxygen user interface, which uses smooth animations and intuitive inputs to guide users.

Digital Trends contributor David Cogen decided to see just how quick the OnePlus 5 is relative to other powerful phone on the market. He ran the OnePlus, Galaxy S8 Plus, iPhone 7 Plus, and LG G6 through a series of tests to see which one comes out on top.

When testing the fingerprint scanners, the OnePlus 5 opened up first among the phones, a nice thing to note if you frequently whip out your phone. The OnePlus 5 also tended to open games, apps, and webpages more quickly than the others, although the Galaxy S8 performed the best in terms of battery life. The OnePlus 5 is a great choice for anyone looking for speed and power in their phone, especially those who like stock Android.

David Cogen, a regular contributor here at Digital Trends, runs TheUnlockr.com, a popular tech blog that focuses on tech news, tips and tricks, and the latest tech. You can also find him over at Twitter discussing the latest tech trends.