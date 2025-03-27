 Skip to main content
Use the Pixel Timer for easier selfies and group shots

By
Someone holding the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Do you find using awkward selfie sticks unbearable? Are you tired of rushing to beat the camera timer when setting up a group shot? If you own a Pixel, there’s a surprisingly simple alternative tool available: your hand.

With the built-in “Pixel Timer,” you can make group photos and selfies much more effortless. Instead of fumbling with a complicated setup or racing against the clock, signal the phone with your hand.

Here’s how it works: raise your hand before the camera to let your Pixel know you’re ready for a photo. This gesture helps you frame the shot perfectly and ensures that everyone, including those awkwardly positioned in the back, can get in place without the chaos of a countdown clock.

Lower your hand after you’ve gathered everyone, and everyone will be ready to smile. This action will trigger the timer, allowing enough time for you to strike the perfect pose. This user-friendly feature means less stress and more fun during those memorable moments.

So, next time you plan to capture a group photo, remember that your hand is an effortless tool in your Pixel’s photography arsenal. Yes, it’s that easy!

The Pixel Timer is turned on by default. To confirm that it’s installed, go into the Camera app on your Pixel, then choose Settings. From there, you’ll notice a toggle for the Pixel Timer.

The Pixel Timer was first introduced in August 2024 on the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Since then, Google has expanded it to all other Pixel phones, going back to the Pixel 6. With the March 2025 Feature Drop, the tool has been upgraded to work with both the rear and front cameras. Before this release, the Pixel Timer was only compatible with the selfie camera.

The March 2025 Pixel Feature Drop enhances user experience with AI-driven features, improved connectivity, and safety upgrades. A standout is the new AI-powered scam detection, which identifies potential fraudulent calls and messages while protecting user privacy. The “Connected Cameras” feature allows Pixel 9 users to stream from multiple camera angles by connecting to other Pixel devices or GoPro cameras. There’s also expanded satellite support for staying connected in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi, beneficial for emergencies.

Additionally, the Pixel Watch 3 introduces health updates, including loss-of-pulse detection and enhanced menstrual tracking. This drop underscores Google’s focus on intelligent and safe technology.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
