The long-awaited 5G is finally on its way. A few months ago, Verizon launched what it called the first home 5G internet service — but that doesn’t mean the testing and development is over. In fact, Verizon says it has made its first video call using 5G network service.

The video call was made using a Moto Z3 smartphone along with the 5G Moto Mod that Motorola launched alongside the phone. The phone is already available to consumers, but the Mod won’t make it to customers until 2019. Of course, there’s not much reason to buy it before then — 5G networks aren’t very common, so even with the right device, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to make use of the new fast speeds.

“In the past two years, we have consistently led the world in 5G, including launching the world’s first commercial 5G service last month. This successful test, using an actual smartphone, widens our lead,” said Bill Stone, Verizon’s vice president for technology development and planning.

The fifth generation of cellular technology, in general, has advanced in leaps and bounds over the past few years. It promises to deliver speeds of up to 100 times faster than today’s typical cellular connections, which could make way for more connected devices, connected cars, and other futuristic tech we’ve been pining for.

Verizon isn’t the only company advancing in its 5G tests. Earlier this year, AT&T announced the first three cities to get its 5G service, which will include Dallas and Waco in Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia. After that, it will move to North Carolina and Oklahoma, and expand from there. AT&T also recently announced that it had tested a browsing session using a commercial-grade 5G hot spot device. T-Mobile has made plans of its own — the company says that it plans to use 5G service to challenge traditional ISPs, plus it’ll use its merger with Sprint to accelerate its 5G rollout.

While the Moto Z3 technically has support for 5G through its Moto Mod, we can expect more devices to get it soon — and have it built in without the need for a clunky add-on. Apple has reportedly been in talks with Intel to use Intel’s 5G modem for the 2020 iPhone.