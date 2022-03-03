  1. Mobile

Verizon and Celona launch turn-key private 5G solution

Jesse Hollington
By

Verizon Business has partnered with 5G technology company Celona to create a solution that should simplify the adoption of private 5G networks by smaller and medium-sized businesses. 

For the most part, private 5G has always felt like the exclusive domain of large enterprise-scale organizations, such as industrial complexes, university campuses, and government installations. However, many smaller companies can also benefit from private 5G — but they usually don’t know where to start.

Aerial view of California State University, Stanislaus.
Celona

This is where Verizon’s On Site 5G comes in. It’s a service that brings the carrier’s well-established expertise to the private sector. With On Site 5G, organizations can build their own 5G networks for their customers, partners, employees, and students based on the same technology that drives Verizon’s public 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) network. 

One of the challenges that smaller companies still face in deploying private 5G is integrating it into their existing network infrastructure, which is where Celona’s 5G LAN solution comes into play.

With Verizon’s On Site 5G providing the 5G UW microcells and Celona offering its critically acclaimed 5G LAN products, customers will be able to quickly deploy 5G networks that can tie seamlessly into their Wi-Fi local area network (LAN) environment. 

The use of private 5G technology helps to eliminate the coverage gaps that Wi-Fi networks are prone to, especially between multiple buildings. Celona’s 5G LAN also features advanced network management to ensure that only authorized devices can connect to the private network, along with advanced Quality-of-Service (QoS), so there’s always enough bandwidth available for mission-critical devices like integrated industrial and health care systems. 

In a joint press release, Rajeev Shah, Celona’s co-founder and CEO, said: “Celona and Verizon have a shared architectural approach and vision for the power that 5G technology has in transforming business operations. We believe that 5G as a network software service, operating within common mobile edge compute environments, will give enterprises the agility they need to truly support their latest digital initiatives.”

