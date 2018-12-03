Digital Trends
Verizon and Samsung team up for a 5G smartphone in 2019

Brenda Stolyar
By
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

While it feels like it’s been a long time coming, 5G smartphones are arriving sooner than we may think. Both Samsung and Verizon have announced that it will be launching a 5G smartphone compatible on the carrier’s network in the first half of 2019.

For now, there aren’t many details on design and specs other than the fact that it will feature Qualcomm’s X50 G modem. But a proof of concept will be unveiled at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Technology Summit this week. We can also expect to see it include Samsung’s RAM module that the company announced back in July.

Known as the LPDDR5 module, it’s the first 10-nanometer-class 8GB RAM out there. Not only will it help to provide battery life by reducing power consumption, but it will also provide greater efficiency. It will also bring quicker data transfers to the table that are 1.5 times faster than the chips being used in top-tier smartphones.

While it’s been years in the making, the 5G technology brings its fair share of improvements. This includes faster speeds up to 100 times faster than current cellular service along with reduced latency. It will also bring advances in industries like connected cars, augmented reality, cloud-powered apps, and more.

Once 5G service goes live early next year, those with Samsung 5G smartphones will be able to take advantage of the network through Verizon immediately. The carrier also mentioned that users will be able to take advantage of additional services, games, and features that will be available to them.

“5G will usher in a new era of mobile connectivity, allowing people to connect to data, experiences and other people in ways never thought possible,” said Brian Higgins, vice president, wireless device and product marketing at Verizon in a press release. “Together, Samsung and Verizon have made huge gains in bringing 5G commercial services to consumers in several cities. Now, we’re partnering to create a smartphone to put the power of 5G in the palm of your hand.”

Verizon originally kicked off its 5G network testing in the United States two years ago and has since then launched the first home 5G internet service in October — available in Houston, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Sacramento. Last month, it also made the first 5G video call using a Moto Z3 smartphone which comes equipped with a 5G Moto Mod.

Meanwhile, loyal iPhone users might have to wait a while longer for their 5G device. News of Verizon and Samsung’s plans for 5G come the same day that rumors surface about Apple’s plans for the network. According to Bloomberg, sources close to the matter claim the company doesn’t plan on releasing a 5G iPhone until at least 2020.

