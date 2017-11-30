Drop some serious clues about gifts with Verizon and Spotify’s Holiday Hintlist

The gift giving season is now well and truly upon us, and so too is the delicate dance of suggesting exactly what your perfect holiday gift really is. After all, you’ve too much tact to be too up front about what’s on your wishlist, but at the same time, you don’t want to receive something you’ll never use. Luckily, there may be a tactful solution. Thanks to a new partnership between Verizon and Spotify, you may finally be able to get something you don’t want to return. It’s called the Verizon Holiday Hintlist, and it’s a pretty clever way to make a subtle suggestion.

The tool is said to empower gift givers and receivers alike with its “surprisingly specific, curated playlists that spell out what tech products [customers] want for the holidays,” a Verizon spokesperson told Digital Trends. Using the Holiday Hintlists is quite straightforward. You’ll need to head over to the specially dedicated website, and then select the gift you want (of course, they’re all from Verizon). The list spans smartphones, smartwatches, and connected home devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S8, Google Home, UE Boom 2, Nest Learning Thermostat, Google Pixel 2, Moto Z2 Force, Fitbit Charge 2, Canary Flex security system, and Samsung Gear S3 Classic.

Once you’ve made your selection, you’ll be provided with a unique hintlist, which you can share on all your social channels. And if you’re not totally satisfied with the playlist, much like a gift, you can exchange it — there are apparently “hundreds of curated playlists” that can be used to drop hints about exactly what you want. New playlists will continue to be added throughout the last month of 2017, and feature songs with names like “Z2” and “Samsung S8,” so you can be particularly pointed about what it is that you want.

“The activation is based on the insight that millennials, who are obsessed with sharing music playlists, actually create and share more of them during the holiday season,” a Verizon spokesperson noted. So go ahead — whether you’re trying to say something meaningful, or just trying to say what you really want under the tree, say it with song.