 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Phones are never truly “free”, so choose your next phone deal wisely

Briley Kenney
By
Visible wireless phones and plans featured
Visible

With an endless array of “free” phone offers, discounted rates, and new customer giveaways, have you ever wondered how much a free phone truly costs? Most carriers claim they’re giving them to you, offering you an incredible deal and huge savings, but that’s not the reality. To remove the veil, Visible has teamed up with Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) to uncover how these offers fudge the numbers. They bake the full cost of the device into your monthly plan by charging you more and tying you to the wireless carrier’s most expensive plans. They also reel you in by cementing you to a long-term contract that’s tough or nearly impossible to end.

Visible’s base plan can free you from this nefarious practice at just $25 per month, every month, with no hidden fees. But here’s the best part. For a limited time, you can get your first three months for $20 per month, saving $15, when you use code HOLIDAY at checkout. With that, you’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data, including hotspot access, via Verizon’s 4G and 5G nationwide networks. Let’s take a closer look at how carriers skirt the “free” offers they’re providing, with help from Marques Brownlee.

Why phones are never truly “free” and how you can still save big with Visible

Watch the video above, and you’ll soon learn why nothing is ever really “free,” at least in the wireless and mobile world. The subsidized costs are actually injected right into your monthly plans as smaller, incremental installments. In fact, through most carriers, you’re paying well beyond the total manufacturer’s costs of the phones, depending on their true value, especially if you stay locked into a 2-year contract.

Related

Visible is your ticket out of that. Hop on the holiday train and enjoy unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspots through a reliable carrier using Verizon’s 4G and 5G networks. There are no hidden fees, no big surprises, and you’re free to do as you wish — which means leaving anytime. The kicker, of course, is that you won’t want to leave with these incredible savings.

You can bring your own phone, provided it is compatible — and there is — or grab one . You can even add a smartwatch like the Apple Watch to your plan for just $5 extra per month.

As previously stated, plans start at just $25 per month for unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspots, and that’s within the United States. You’ll also get unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada. Plus, you’re always connected to 4G and 5G high-speed networks, depending on where you are. You’ll never have to worry about overages or running out of data again.

For a limited time, and in the spirit of the holidays, Visible is offering your first three months at $20 per month when you use coupon code HOLIDAY at checkout. That saves you $15 over the course of three months, which might not seem like a lot, but the base price is already only $25 per month, making that one incredible offer. It’s like Visible is giving everyone a gift for the holidays.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Boost Mobile iPhone 15 deals: Get every model for free
The display on a green iPhone 15.

After the slew of exciting iPhone 15 announcements, all of the major carriers are now offering some incredible iPhone deals, which, of course, include iPhone 15 deals. But that also means there are a ton of offers and discounts happening across several wireless providers, which can make it challenging to find a specific offer, especially from one carrier. We get it. So, we've put together a list of deals for each carrier, in this case for Boost Mobile. One thing you'll notice that Boost is doing differently is that you don't need a trade-in to take advantage of its offers. Let's take a closer look.
Apple iPhone 15 -- Free with no trade-in required
Ready to upgrade? I'll bet you are. Boost Mobile is offering a crazy deal right now where you pay $0 for the new iPhone 15 at checkout, minus taxes and fees, as long as you activate and finance through Boost Mobile. After checkout, you will have to pay a $60 activation fee, but that's credited toward your first month's wireless service bill.

Boost Mobile's Unlimited Wireless plan is $60 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data, and it includes annual upgrades, so you can get the latest iPhone every year through Boost Infinite. That's a pretty rad offer.

Read more
Best iPhone 15 deals: How to get Apple’s latest iPhone for free
The display on a green iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 has only just hit stores but that hasn't stopped there being some great iPhone 15 deals going on right now. If you're keen to upgrade to the shiniest of new iPhones, this is your chance to do so. We've picked out all the best iPhone 15 deals going on at the moment including how to get the phone for free. Here's what you need to know about iPhone deals on Apple's latest model.
iPhone 15 deals at Amazon

Amazon has one of the best ways to get an iPhone 15 for free. Sign up to Boost Infinite and you get the Apple iPhone 15 for free. That saves you the $830 you'd normally pay, while Boost Infinite costs $60 per month and gives you unlimited talk, text, and data every month. It's a near-unbeatable deal for many people.

Read more
Best Google Pixel 7 deals: Can you get the phone for free?
Google Pixel 7 rainbow gradient home screen on a blue placemat

The Google Pixel 7 is a pretty great phone thanks to its superb camera, long battery life, and eye-catching design. We recommend it for many people so why not buy it for less than its MSRP? Below, we've picked out all the best Google Pixel 7 deals going on right now across many different retailers, and cell phone networks, saving you the time to do so yourself. Keen to learn more? Let's get straight to it and take a look at how you can get one of the best Android phones for less.
Google Pixel 7 deals at Amazon

Over at Amazon, you can buy the Google Pixel 7 for $494 saving $105 off the regular price of $599. The price alternates by a couple of bucks depending on which color you want but as standard, you get 128GB of storage space in all cases.

Read more