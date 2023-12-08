With an endless array of “free” phone offers, discounted rates, and new customer giveaways, have you ever wondered how much a free phone truly costs? Most carriers claim they’re giving them to you, offering you an incredible deal and huge savings, but that’s not the reality. To remove the veil, Visible has teamed up with Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD) to uncover how these offers fudge the numbers. They bake the full cost of the device into your monthly plan by charging you more and tying you to the wireless carrier’s most expensive plans. They also reel you in by cementing you to a long-term contract that’s tough or nearly impossible to end.

Visible’s base plan can free you from this nefarious practice at just $25 per month, every month, with no hidden fees. But here’s the best part. For a limited time, you can get your first three months for $20 per month, saving $15, when you use code HOLIDAY at checkout. With that, you’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data, including hotspot access, via Verizon’s 4G and 5G nationwide networks. Let’s take a closer look at how carriers skirt the “free” offers they’re providing, with help from Marques Brownlee.

Why phones are never truly “free” and how you can still save big with Visible

Watch the video above, and you’ll soon learn why nothing is ever really “free,” at least in the wireless and mobile world. The subsidized costs are actually injected right into your monthly plans as smaller, incremental installments. In fact, through most carriers, you’re paying well beyond the total manufacturer’s costs of the phones, depending on their true value, especially if you stay locked into a 2-year contract.

Visible is your ticket out of that. Hop on the holiday train and enjoy unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspots through a reliable carrier using Verizon’s 4G and 5G networks. There are no hidden fees, no big surprises, and you’re free to do as you wish — which means leaving anytime. The kicker, of course, is that you won’t want to leave with these incredible savings.

You can bring your own phone, provided it is compatible — and there is — or grab one . You can even add a smartwatch like the Apple Watch to your plan for just $5 extra per month.

As previously stated, plans start at just $25 per month for unlimited talk, text, data, and hotspots, and that’s within the United States. You’ll also get unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada. Plus, you’re always connected to 4G and 5G high-speed networks, depending on where you are. You’ll never have to worry about overages or running out of data again.

For a limited time, and in the spirit of the holidays, Visible is offering your first three months at $20 per month when you use coupon code HOLIDAY at checkout. That saves you $15 over the course of three months, which might not seem like a lot, but the base price is already only $25 per month, making that one incredible offer. It’s like Visible is giving everyone a gift for the holidays.

